Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (November 28th-30th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and there are events catering to every demographic, from ravers to art and theatre enthusiasts, and lovers of movies and game nights.

Monochroma

Perfect for lovers of house music and raves, this is happening on the 28th of November and is the ideal way to start your weekend.

Homecoming Party

Hosted by Desperados, this event is the perfect way to get into the Detty December celebrations, and it is happening on the 28th of November.

South Social

Happening on the 28th of November, this is another edition of South Social, perfect for lovers of afrobeats.

The Spooky Parlor

Perfect for music lovers and people who enjoy cozy spaces with loud music, this is happening on the 29th of November.

Movie & Game Night

Happening on the 29th of November, this is the perfect addition to your weekend plans, especially for people who enjoy a space to watch movies and game nights with new faces.

Isimi Lagos Festival

Featuring a live performance by The Cavemen, this is the perfect event to close out the month, happening on the 29th of November.

Grow Box Therapy

Perfect for lovers of art and greenery, this event features activities for both art and gardening enthusiasts. It is happening on the 29th of November.

Movie Night

Happening on the 29th of November, this movie night features a silent disco, community games, and other fun activities.

Sometime In May

Perfect for lovers of romantic plays, Sometime In May is hosted at the Terra Kulture Lawn and runs on the 29th and 30th of November.

Lagos Trivia Night

This event is the perfect weekend activity for people who enjoy competitive scenes, and it is happening on the 30th of November.