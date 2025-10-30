Your Guide To Everything You Need To Know About Restaurant Week In Abuja

NLC, TUC Suspended Strike; NBS report reveals that Nigerians are paying more for yam, garri, and rice | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Restaurant Week in Abuja is the biggest dining event of the year, running from the 3rd of November to the 23rd of November.

It features over 82 of the city’s hottest restaurants, participating in an annual food service program that gives the masses access to exclusive prix-fixe menus, chef specials and once-in-a-lifetime dining experiences.

The restaurants participating in this year’s edition of Restaurant Week In Abuja are:

Cilantro Abuja Cove Restaurant Duna Dura The Vue Amethyst Astro De Cascade Cynamon Vitality Kalpyso Bay Canes & Lemons Platters& Co B2B Bombay To Beruit Snow

Bills Nikko Kuna Korn 355 Restaurant

Chifa Restaurant Petra Cafe Kapadoccia Cafe de Vie



The price range for the restaurants are going to differ, depending on the class and type of restaurants, for Savvy dining the price range for 2 course menus will be â‚¦14,000, for casual dining, a 3 course dinner will typically go for â‚¦25,000, while fine dining with a 3 course menu will be â‚¦38,000, with a special Chef’s Menu and a special set menu price.

One of the significant purposes of the Abuja restaurant week is to make food and dining more affordable and easily accessible to people across all budgets.

These events and restaurant prices, however, include taxes and service charges, so the price points are strictly for menus curated explicitly for restaurant week.