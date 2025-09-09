Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nepal Government Opens Fire On Gen Z Anti-corruption Protesters

Nepal government opens fire on Gen Z anti-corruption protesters

Nepal government opens fire on Gen Z anti-corruption protesters

The Nepal government opened fire on Gen Z protesters demanding an end to corruption

Scores of youths have been killed on the streets of Nepal as the “Gen Z” protesters took to the city to raise their voice against the corruption and injustice in the country.

The protest, which began peacefully, soon became aggravated when the Nepal government opened fire on its citizens with live ammunition despite claiming that they ordered the forces to use rubber bullets.

Over 19 people have been confirmed dead, and the government has since shut down its country’s social media, attempting to paint the protest as a “Gen Z protest for social media ban,” which is a false narrative, according to several Nepalese.

The Nepalese youths are majorly leading the anti-corruption protest, and this follows the recent protests that have taken place in other countries like the Philippines, Indonesia, and Kenya.

Oworonshoki demolition sparks protest on Third Mainland Bridge

Early Monday, angry residents took to the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos, blocking the inward lane to protest the demolition of houses in Oworonshoki by the state government.

The action, which began at daybreak, left motorists stranded and triggered a major traffic jam as drivers were forced to seek alternative routes into the mainland.

Protesters accused the government of rendering families homeless without proper notice or compensation, insisting the demolition was carried out in a harsh and unfair manner.

Dangote, NUPENG in prolonged talks over union dispute

A reconciliation meeting between Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the leadership of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) stretched late into Monday night, despite the involvement of the Federal Ministry of Labour.

Earlier in the day, NUPENG members had halted fuel loading operations across depots nationwide, protesting what they described as Dangote Refinery’s attempt to suppress workers’ union rights.

The talks, held at the Labour Ministry’s conference room, brought together NUPENG executives, leaders of the NLC and TUC, as well as government regulators and representatives of Dangote Group and MRS Petroleum. The session was expected to produce a Memorandum of Understanding, but discussions continued for hours without a final resolution.

El-Rufai accuses Kaduna police commissioner over abuse of office

Former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has filed a petition against the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammad Rabiu, accusing him of abuse of office, unprofessional conduct, and repeated violations.

The move adds a new dimension to the ongoing clash between the Kaduna chapter of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the state police command.

Last week, police sealed the ADC secretariat in Kaduna and later summoned El-Rufai along with other party leaders over allegations of conspiracy, incitement, and public disturbance.

Court sets date for Osun’s case against CBN, Accountant-General

The Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled September 22 to hear all applications in a case filed by the Osun State Government against the Central Bank of Nigeria and the Accountant-General of the Federation. The suit challenges alleged plans to divert local government allocations.

The dispute has deepened political tension in Osun, centering on who controls council funds after the removal of chairmen elected in October 2022 under the All Progressives Congress.

The state government, now led by the Peoples Democratic Party, argues that those chairmen were lawfully removed by a Federal High Court ruling, which was later upheld by the Court of Appeal.