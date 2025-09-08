Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan Set to Resume After Suspension

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan set to resume after suspension

SERAP sues RMAFC over salary increase proposal

Customs board approves new threshold for low-value imports

FG moves to prevent strikes by ASUU and ASUP

Naira hits five-month high against dollar

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Kogi Central lawmaker, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, will return to the National Assembly this month after serving a six-month suspension, her lawyer has confirmed.

Her counsel, Victor Giwa, said she is currently on vacation in London but has already arranged to join her colleagues when plenary resumes on September 23.

Giwa added that Senate leaders are prepared to receive her back, stressing that no obstacle stands in the way of her resumption.

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) over its plan to raise the pay of top political and public office holders.

The proposal covers the President, Vice President, governors, deputies, and members of the National Assembly. RMAFC Chairman Mohammed Shehu had argued last month that their salaries were “paltry,” noting that President Bola Tinubu earns ₦1.5 million monthly, a figure unchanged since 2008.

SERAP’s Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, confirmed that the case has been taken to court, though a date for the hearing has not yet been fixed.

The Nigeria Customs Service Board (NCSB) has approved a de minimis threshold for low-value goods brought in through express shipments or passenger baggage, effective Monday, September 8, 2025.

The decision was taken at the board’s 63rd regular meeting, chaired by Finance Minister Wale Edun. It is aimed at simplifying clearance for small consignments and improving trade facilitation.

According to the board, the move also provides clarity for e-commerce operators and travellers. The de minimis threshold refers to the value below which imported goods are exempt from customs duties and related taxes.

Education Minister, Dr. Maruf Tunji Alausa, has assured that efforts are ongoing to keep universities and other tertiary schools running without disruption.

He explained that the government is already in wide-ranging talks with unions and urged them to suspend their planned strike while negotiations continue.

Alausa added that while the government is working hard to meet union demands, it will not enter into any agreement without proper and thorough negotiation.

The naira closed last week at ₦1,514.86/$ on the official market, its strongest level in five months, according to Central Bank of Nigeria data.

It opened September at ₦1,526.09/$ before firming up, marking the first time since March 6 that the currency traded below ₦1,515/$ on the Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market. In the parallel market, it also gained slightly to ₦1,538/$.

Analysts attribute the rebound to stronger dollar inflows and improved market liquidity. The Central Bank also supported the market with interventions worth about $15bn.