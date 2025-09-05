Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Declares Sept 5 Public Holiday for Eid-ul-Maulud

FG declares Sept 5 public holiday for Eid-ul-Maulud

Tinubu begins 10-day working vacation in Europe

UN suspends humanitarian air service in Nigeria

Benjamin Hundeyin named new Police Spokesman

171 groups seek registration as political parties

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG declares Sept 5 public holiday for Eid-ul-Maulud

The Federal Government has announced Friday, September 5, 2025, as a public holiday to celebrate Eid-ul-Maulud, which marks the birth of Prophet Muhammad.

The announcement was made in a statement by Dr. Magdalene Ajani, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, on behalf of the Minister, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo.

The government congratulated Muslims in Nigeria and abroad, urging them to follow the Prophet’s virtues of peace, love, and humility. It also called on all Nigerians to use the day to pray for peace, unity, and progress in the country.

Tinubu begins 10-day working vacation in Europe

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has left Abuja for a 10-day working vacation in Europe, according to the State House.

His Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President will spend time in France and the United Kingdom before returning.

The trip is part of his annual vacation for 2025.

UN suspends humanitarian air service in Nigeria

The United Nations Humanitarian Air Service (UNHAS) has stopped its fixed-wing operations in Nigeria because of funding shortages. The announcement was made by Stéphane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General, during a press briefing in New York.

Operated by the World Food Programme, the service ended last week after nine years of flying humanitarian staff, medical supplies, and cargo to crisis areas in Borno and Yobe states.

Dujarric stressed that with Nigeria facing conflict for over 16 years, road travel remains unsafe, making air transport a vital lifeline for aid delivery.

Benjamin Hundeyin has been named new Police Spokesman

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has appointed Benjamin Hundeyin as the new Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO). The announcement was made in a statement by the outgoing spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi.

Egbetokun urged Hundeyin to use his background in communication and security to strengthen the Force’s public relations and maintain good engagement with citizens.

Before this role, Hundeyin served as the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command. He takes over from Adejobi, who has been redeployed to the Delta State Police Command.

171 groups seek registration as political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has confirmed that the number of associations applying to become political parties has increased to 171.

INEC National Commissioner, Sam Olumekun, said 19 new letters of intent were recently submitted, raising the total figure.

He added that the updated list has been published on the commission’s website and official platforms for public access.