Top 3 Lounges In Lagos To Spend Your Weekend

While Lagos is overflowing with restaurants, there are spaces specially constructed for people who enjoy a space to get good food, and drinks without worrying about the restaurant environment. In this article, we list the top 3 lounges to spend your weekends.
- Sailor’s Lounge
Located on the island at Lekki Phase 1, Sailor’s lounge is the perfect lounge to spend your weekend, and it comes with a view of the sea, and good food.
- Kaly’s Rooftop Lounge
Located at Victoria island, this restaurant also has a beautifully designed rooftop lounge and it is the perfect spot to spend your weekend with friends.
- Above Lifestyle Lounge
Located At Osapa London, this lounge boasts of good food, good music and a well decorated space and it is the perfect space to spend your weekends, with your partners or friend group.
