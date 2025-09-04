Article

Top 3 Lounges In Lagos To Spend Your Weekend

While Lagos is overflowing with restaurants, there are spaces specially constructed for people who enjoy a space to get good food, and drinks without worrying about the restaurant environment. In this article, we list the top 3 lounges to spend your weekends. 

  1. Sailor’s Lounge

Located on the island at Lekki Phase 1, Sailor’s lounge is the perfect lounge to spend your weekend, and it comes with a view of the sea, and good food.

  1. Kaly’s Rooftop Lounge 

Located at Victoria island, this restaurant also has a beautifully designed rooftop lounge and it is the perfect spot to spend your weekend with friends.

  1. Above Lifestyle Lounge 

Located At Osapa London, this lounge boasts of good food, good music and a well decorated space and it is the perfect space to spend your weekends, with your partners or friend group.

