10 YouTube Films To Watch In August

Nigerian movies have been dominating YouTube for a while, and while more actors and movie makers are jumping on the ship, there are some movies to watch on YouTube this month, from romance, to comedy and even thrillers. In this article, we list ten Nigerian movies on YouTube you can binge on.

And Then Came Grace

A devoted nurse finds her faith driven life in complete chaos when she meets Ebuka, her charming neighbor who carries scars from past trauma. Some of the cast are Bimbo Ademoye and Tayo Arimoro

Chess

This follows the life of a smart woman who finds herself caught in an unexpected power play at work, and in her love life. The cast features Bambam, Daniel Etim-Effiong and Obehi Aburime.

Elenda

A woman who has to come to terms with not carrying her own children, after several miscarriages, devises a plan to steal her sister’s unborn child, leaving her obsessed and near psychotic. The cast includes Uche Jumbo and John Ekanem.

I Choose Me

After giving up her career to marry her boss, Linda finds herself forced to navigate a world of love, betrayal and finding self worth when her Prince Charming turns out to be an illusion.

The cast includes Deyemi Okanlawon, Debbie Felix and Biodun Stephen.

27 Letters To You

This follows the drama, trauma and sacrifice around the love life of a couple, who went through turmoil to find each other again.

Some of the cast includes, Timini Egbuson, Ego Nwosu, George Chux and Janelle Chikama.

After A Night In July

A whirlwind romance turns into what seems like a nightmare after it produces an unplanned pregnancy and a rushed wedding, pushing a couple who barely know each other to navigate their lives as parents, and newly weds while facing a series of situations that tests their resolve.

The cast includes Eso Dike and Uche Montana.

Karma Says

This movie follows the life of Kemi, a young and ambitious woman who leads a seemingly perfect life, and is forced to unravel after her past actions come back to haunt her and dismantle the perfect life she had built for herself.

The cast includes Daniel Etim-Effiong, Bambam Adenibuyan and Gills Okeke.

The Checklist

A romantic comedy exploring friendship, resilience and the life of two friends who hold each other through their series of bad luck, betrayal and the chaos of life.

Some of the cast includes Michael Dappa, Ruby Okezie and Uche Nwoko.

Lowkey Adults

Barely healed from heartbreak, Jaiye sets out to win the affection of her ex-boyfriend’s mysterious rival.

Some of the cast includes Susan Pwajok, Shamz Garuba, Adeoluwa Akintoba and Arik Malluma.

Love In Every Word

It follows the love story of Chioma played by Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan and Obiora played by Uzor Arukwe, while Chioma refuses to let guards down, Obiora is insistent and the two eventually fall in love.