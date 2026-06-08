YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Tinubu: Fight Against Terrorism Is a National Duty, Not Just the Military’s Responsibility

FG Slashes Ministers’ Imprest to ₦700,000, Tightens Spending Controls

Lizzo Says Streaming Changes and Career Controversies Hurt Her Fan Base

Netflix Unveils First Look at Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series Ahead of 2027 Release

Oyo Government Demolishes Building Linked to Abduction of Adelabu’s Sister and Sons

Tinubu: Fight Against Terrorism Is a National Duty, Not Just the Military’s Responsibility

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said that defeating terrorism and insecurity requires the collective effort of all Nigerians and cannot be left solely to the armed forces and security agencies. Speaking amid renewed concerns over kidnappings and terrorist attacks, the President stressed that citizens, communities, traditional institutions, religious leaders, and civil society groups all have roles to play by providing intelligence, promoting vigilance, and supporting national unity. He reaffirmed that the government would not yield to terrorists or bandits and pledged continued support for security forces, while urging Nigerians to stand together in the fight against insecurity.

FG Slashes Ministers’ Imprest to ₦700,000, Tightens Spending Controls

The Federal Government has introduced stricter financial controls across Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs), capping ministers’ reimbursable imprest at ₦700,000 as part of efforts to improve accountability and prudent management of public funds. Under the new 2026 Annual General Imprest Warrant, permanent secretaries and directors-general are limited to ₦500,000, directors and heads of departments to ₦300,000, and heads of formations to ₦100,000. The government also restricted imprest reimbursements to once per quarter (with a maximum of twice in exceptional cases), directed that procurements above ₦1 million must go through formal contract awards, and warned that violations could attract sanctions, including withdrawal of the imprest-issuing authority.

Lizzo Says Streaming Changes and Career Controversies Hurt Her Fan Base

American singer Lizzo has opened up about the challenges she has faced in recent years, saying shifts in the music industry’s streaming landscape, coupled with public controversies and personal attacks, have negatively affected the size and engagement of her fan base. Reflecting on her career, she noted that changes in how audiences discover and consume music have made it harder for artists to maintain momentum, while intense public scrutiny and legal controversies surrounding her career further impacted public perception. Despite the setbacks, Lizzo said she remains focused on creating music, rebuilding connections with listeners, and continuing her artistic journey with resilience and optimism.

Netflix Unveils First Look at Live-Action Scooby-Doo Series Ahead of 2027 Release

Netflix has released the first official look at its upcoming live-action Scooby-Doo series, titled Scooby-Doo: Origins, which is scheduled to premiere in 2027. The eight-episode prequel reimagines how the Mystery Inc. gang first came together, following teenage versions of Shaggy, Daphne, Velma, and Fred as they investigate a supernatural mystery involving a lost Great Dane puppy who will become Scooby-Doo. The cast includes McKenna Grace as Daphne, Tanner Hagen as Shaggy, Abby Ryder Fortson as Velma, and Maxwell Jenkins as Fred. Netflix’s teaser also provided fans with their first glimpse of Scooby himself, portrayed as a real Great Dane puppy, marking a first for the franchise. Production is currently underway in Atlanta.

Oyo Government Demolishes Building Linked to Abduction of Adelabu’s Sister and Sons

The Oyo State Government has demolished a three-bedroom bungalow in the Lako community along the Aiyegun–Anaye Road in Ibadan, allegedly used as a hideout by kidnappers involved in the abduction of Mrs Busayo Adegoke John-Paul, sister of former Minister of Power, Bayo Adelabu, and her twin sons. According to security-linked reports, the structure was identified during investigations following the victims’ rescue, with authorities concluding it served as one of the locations where the abductees were held. The demolition was carried out by the Ministry of Lands and Housing in collaboration with security agencies as part of ongoing efforts to dismantle kidnapping networks and deter the use of residential properties for criminal activities.