Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (September 5th-7th)

It’s another weekend in Lagos, and it is packed with exciting events, from theatre plays, to raves, beach days, club nights and amapiano parties. 

  1. ExpLoRas

Happening on the 5th of September, this event is catered for those interested in exploring Lagos on a bus. It comes with a promise of good fun, a chance to network and other fun activities. 

  1. Sunset At Amah 

Happening on the 5th of September, this is the perfect event for ravers and lovers of house music and it’s happening from 5pm till midnight.

  1. Echo

Happening on Friday the 5th of September at the Vault social house, this event is the perfect one for music lovers, who need a place to unwind. 

  1. Bookhive Lagos

Happening on the 6th of September, this is the perfect weekend event for book lovers and it is happening by 12pm at Cafeone, in Unilag.

  1. Building Block Therapy

Happening on the 6th of September, this event is the perfect one for art lovers and creatives who enjoy an opportunity to be creative in a lighthearted space.

  1. Home Advantage Cookout

Happening on Saturday, the 6th of September, this event is the perfect daytime event for family bonding and the perfect place to enjoy good food.

  1. Rhythm In The Jungle 

Happening on the 6th of September, this is the perfect way to spend your weekend, listening to good music from multiple artists. 

It is happening at Pop landmark. 

  1. Super Story 

This is the perfect event for lovers of art and theatre, and it is happening on the 6th of September.

  1. Amapiano Summer Beach 

Happening on the 6th of September, this event is the perfect way to spend a beach day and it is the perfect space for lovers of amapiano. 

  1. Waistbeads 

This play is another one targeted at lovers of theatre and art, and it is happening on the 6th of September at the Terra Kulture Lawn.

