The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

The Conjuring: Last Rites

Two paranormal investigators make their way to Pennsylvania to vanquish a demon from a family’s home and are met with more than they expected. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

A Weekend Fiasco

What starts out as an innocent getaway unravels into a messy web of betrayal, hidden thoughts and emotional turmoil. After buried secrets are unearthed, everyone at the getaway trip leaves the trip with more than they came with. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Over The Bridge

This psychological thriller depicts the struggle a man faces having to war with both his mental health and his moral principles. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Gammy And The Living Things

This follows the life of Gammy, an ambitious lizard who embarks on a journey towards chasing his dreams in the bustling city of Lagos. It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Wednesday (part 2)

Wednesday’s return to Nevermore is a chaotic one, and as she finds herself faced with a new tormentor and the prospect of her developing psychic abilities. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Love Untangled

A love struck teen sets out on a journey to win the affection of her heartthrob, and changes herself to fit his interests but soon finds out she doesn’t need to change herself. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Hostage

When the husband of the prime minister of Britain is kidnapped and the French president starts to receive threats, both powerful leaders are forced to make an impossible choice. It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Two Graves

The peace of a quiet town is disrupted after two teen girls go missing, and their grandmother is left to uncover the truth behind their disappearance and seek revenge.

Say Who Die?

A chaotic misfit unintentionally stumble into a world of crime while dealing with secrets and debts find out that she has to prove her worth in order to survive. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Ice Road: Vengeance

A grieving trucker makes a trip to Nepal to fulfill the last wish of his late brother and is met with more than he planned. It is available for streaming on Prime Video.