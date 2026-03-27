The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

Finnick 2

When a careless Finnick loses his powers of invisibility after awakening an ancient staff, it puts the other Finns under danger, leading him to go on an adventure to undo his wrongs.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Protector

When a former war hero’s carefully built life is shattered by the kidnapping of her daughter, she catapults into the criminal world to save her daughter, while on the run from the cops and the military.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

EVI

This film follows the redemption arc of a fallen music star whose talents and gifts are unmatched, yet she succumbs to her ego. Evi’s dreams seem to come to a standstill when, on her rise to fame, she is hit with trials and tribulations, including the collapse of her record label, leaving her stranded with no proper support.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Irete

When a picturesque community is thrown into turmoil over the resurgence of past promises and hidden secrets, the villagers are forced to confront tensions, old secrets and consequences surrounding past choices.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Eleko Oba Esugbayi

This movie follows the story of a king exiled by the British for defying colonial orders, and his journey back to his ancestral throne six years after.

It is available for viewing in cinemas.

Heartbreak High

Alongside her new friends, Amerie navigates life with a reputation that needs repair and a heart that needs to be healed.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Agent Zeta

When five former Spanish spies involved in a secret operation are found dead, Agent Zeta is given the task of investigating and tracking the sixth surviving agent.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Something Very Bad Is Going To Happen

This series follows the aura of horror surrounding a family, the week before the celebration of what turns out to be an unfortunate wedding.

It is available for streaming on Netflix.

Pretty Lethal

When five ballerinas find themselves in what could possibly be a fight for their lives, they seek shelter at an inn run by a former ballet prodigy.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.

Bait

This series follows the life of a struggling actor on the verge of landing a role that could change his life, while facing personal crisis and conspiracies.

It is available for streaming on Prime Video.