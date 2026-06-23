Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Davido’s New Single, ‘I Know Who I Be,’ Will Be Released on June 26 

10 Nollywood TV Series You Can Binge-Watch Before The Month Is Over

Davido’s new single, ‘I Know Who I Be,’ will be released on June 26

Messi makes World Cup history as the highest goal scorer with 18 goals

Presidency fires back at Peter Obi over Tinubu resignation call

Netflix brings viral YouTube hit ‘Hot Ones’ with a twist

Nigerians in South Africa protest delayed evacuation flights

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Davido’s new single, ‘I Know Who I Be,’ will be released on June 26

Davido has announced that his new single, ‘I Know Who I Be,’ will be released on June 26. The Afrobeats star shared the news on X, revealing that the track features Jazzwrld and GL_Ceejay, alongside promotional photos for the project.

The release marks Davido’s return to solo music after a quiet period. His latest solo track came before his acclaimed ‘Timeless’ album, while his most recent appearance was as a featured artiste on TxC’s ‘Nakupenda.’ He also recently performed at the opening concert of the 2026 FIFA World Cup countdown series in Los Angeles. The announcement follows Davido’s earlier statement that he was taking a short break from making music.

Messi makes World Cup history as the highest goal scorer with 18 goals

Lionel Messi became the highest goal scorer in World Cup history after scoring twice in Argentina’s 2-0 win over Austria. His 17th tournament goal broke the previous record before he added an 18th in stoppage time, helping the defending champions secure a place in the knockout stage.

The Argentine captain missed an early penalty but recovered to score before half-time. He has now found the net in six straight World Cup matches and has scored all five of Argentina’s goals in the tournament so far.

The victory gave Argentina back-to-back group wins. Messi’s record-breaking display came just two days before his 39th birthday, delighting thousands of fans in Dallas.

Presidency fires back at Peter Obi over Tinubu resignation call

The Presidency has rejected Peter Obi’s call for President Bola Tinubu to resign, describing the demand as childish, baseless and a distraction. It said Obi’s remarks ignored the differences between Nigeria’s presidential system and the United Kingdom’s parliamentary system.

In a statement by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga, the Presidency argued that Tinubu’s economic record over the past three years does not support Obi’s claim that Nigeria is in its worst condition. It also said the former Anambra governor’s comments came after the APC’s victories in the recent Ekiti governorship election and senatorial by-elections.

The Presidency maintained that Obi’s comparison with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s resignation was misplaced. It insisted that Nigeria’s constitutional system is different and said Obi’s criticism failed to reflect the country’s current economic realities.

Netflix brings viral YouTube hit ‘Hot Ones’ with a twist

Netflix is expanding its line-up by introducing ‘Hot Ones: Extra Heat,’ a new version of the popular YouTube interview show hosted by Sean Evans. The series will feature special episodes filmed at Netflix live events, with the first episode set to premiere on July 13.

The debut episode will feature guests including Will Ferrell, Fortune Feimster and Jimmy Tatro. Evans said the partnership with Netflix will allow the show to grow while keeping the interview style and spicy wing challenge that made ‘Hot Ones’ a global success.

The original ‘Hot Ones’ will continue on YouTube alongside its spin-offs. Since launching in 2015, the franchise has produced more than 400 episodes, with First We Feast remaining the producer of all its shows.

Nigerians in South Africa protest delayed evacuation flights

Nigerians living in South Africa on Monday protested at the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria over delays in the government’s promised evacuation flights. Many said they had registered to return home but were still waiting for the next repatriation batch.

The federal government had earlier assured citizens that no one willing to return would be left behind, especially as concerns over xenophobic attacks continue. Although 258 Nigerians have already been flown home, the second evacuation flight, expected on June 15, was postponed without a new date.

The protesters said the delay had left many of them stranded and in difficult conditions. The President of the Nigerian community in South Africa, Smart Nwobu, urged the government to speed up the evacuation process and fulfill its promise to return the remaining citizens home.