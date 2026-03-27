theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
March 27, 2026

Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend (March 27th – March 29th)

by YNaija
Food served in Abuja Restaurants
10 Cool Places To Have Brunch in Abuja
Nostalgia: How Old Were You When These Dropped? 

This weekend is filled with events that cater to every demographic, with an emphasis on celebrating Women’s History Month, from raves and women-only parties to brunches, book clubs, music festivals, and trivia nights. There is something for everyone. Here are 10 events that are happening in Lagos this weekend.

  1. Disturbing Gidi: Gidi Girls Edition 

Happening on the 27th of March, this event is targeted at women and celebrates International Women’s History Month.

  1. Her Future Festival 

Hosted by Mainland Block Party, this female-only performers festival is the perfect event to kick off your weekend, and it is happening on the 27th of March.

  1. The Big Birthday 

Curated for March birthday celebrants, this event by the Big Birthday Brand is the perfect place to enjoy your post-birthday celebration. It is happening on the 27th of March.

  1. South Socials

Perfect for people who enjoy club-like parties in a more controlled space and a chance to meet new people, this event is happening on the 27th of March. 

  1. Girls That Gather: IWD Edition

Hosted by 21 Mag, this women-only party is the perfect event to celebrate Women’s History Month with your friends and family. It is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Bruce Never Lies

Curated towards the celebration of International Women’s Month, this edition of Bruce Never Lies has a lineup of female DJs and performers. It is happening on the 28th of March. 

  1. The Noisy Book Club Meeting 

Perfect for book lovers and readers of Nigerian books, this book club meeting by the Noisy Book Club is the perfect place to be, and it is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Rawa Y2K 

Perfect for people who enjoy nostalgic spaces, Y2K fashion, and vintage Afro-pop music, this event is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Rave Republik

Perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music, this rave is the perfect way to close out the month. It is happening on the 28th of March.

  1. Lagos Trivia Night

Perfect for people who enjoy competitive spaces and meeting new people, this event is happening on the 29th of March.

Lifestyle
, , , , , , ,
YNaija
View All Posts by Author
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Previous Post
You May Also Like
The Ironic Highlight of International Women’s Month 2026
The Ironic Highlight of International Women’s Month 2026
Best 10 Ways To Enjoy Lagos As An Introvert
Best 10 Ways To Enjoy Lagos As An Introvert
Art Exhibitions You Should Check Out Before the End of March
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refinery Cuts Petrol Price to ₦1,200/Litre Despite Global Oil Pressure
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Dangote Refin...
Blessing CEO Reveals Her Battle with Breast Cancer She Seeks Public Support
Blessing CEO Reveals Her Battle with Bre...
Too Hot, Too Dark, Too Expensive: Who Really Put Us Here?
Too Hot, Too Dark, Too Expensive: Who Re...
The Ironic Highlight of International Women’s Month 2026
The Ironic Highlight of International Wo...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1