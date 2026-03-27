Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend (March 27th – March 29th)

Nostalgia: How Old Were You When These Dropped?

This weekend is filled with events that cater to every demographic, with an emphasis on celebrating Women’s History Month, from raves and women-only parties to brunches, book clubs, music festivals, and trivia nights. There is something for everyone. Here are 10 events that are happening in Lagos this weekend.

Disturbing Gidi: Gidi Girls Edition

Happening on the 27th of March, this event is targeted at women and celebrates International Women’s History Month.

Her Future Festival

Hosted by Mainland Block Party, this female-only performers festival is the perfect event to kick off your weekend, and it is happening on the 27th of March.

The Big Birthday

Curated for March birthday celebrants, this event by the Big Birthday Brand is the perfect place to enjoy your post-birthday celebration. It is happening on the 27th of March.

South Socials

Perfect for people who enjoy club-like parties in a more controlled space and a chance to meet new people, this event is happening on the 27th of March.

Girls That Gather: IWD Edition

Hosted by 21 Mag, this women-only party is the perfect event to celebrate Women’s History Month with your friends and family. It is happening on the 28th of March.

Bruce Never Lies

Curated towards the celebration of International Women’s Month, this edition of Bruce Never Lies has a lineup of female DJs and performers. It is happening on the 28th of March.

The Noisy Book Club Meeting

Perfect for book lovers and readers of Nigerian books, this book club meeting by the Noisy Book Club is the perfect place to be, and it is happening on the 28th of March.

Rawa Y2K

Perfect for people who enjoy nostalgic spaces, Y2K fashion, and vintage Afro-pop music, this event is happening on the 28th of March.

Rave Republik

Perfect for lovers of Afro house and house music, this rave is the perfect way to close out the month. It is happening on the 28th of March.

Lagos Trivia Night

Perfect for people who enjoy competitive spaces and meeting new people, this event is happening on the 29th of March.