Weekend Recap: Here’s What Happened Over The Weekend 

This weekend in both international and local media had an inflow of record breaking news, political chaos, social excellence and an album announcement teasing from an afrobeat superstar. It was an exciting weekend.

Lagos ministry of environment and waste resources commissioner in social dispute with GRV

Toy Story 5 breaks highest record for the franchise

Daughter of former governor of cross river state, Donald Duke, weds son of Tony Rapu

Afrobeats superstar Wizkid teases new album

Hilda Baci named Guinness world record icon

Lagos Ministry of Environment and Waste Resources Commissioner In Social Media Dispute With GRV

The Lagos State ministry of environment and waste resources has been under fire from Nigerians for the past few weeks, as more people are calling out the excess waste left out in their environments. The commissioner of the environment and waste resource Tokunbo Wahab has been the major target of Lagosians who have complained about the piles of dirt, however it all came to a head when 2023 Lagos state governor candidate GRV responded to a tweet made by Governor Sanwo Olu, addressing the complaints of Lagosians on the waste issue. Tokunbo Wahab’s response to GRV started a back and forth between both politicians, centered on the former governor candidate highlighting the issues tabled by Lagosians.

Toy Story 5 Breaks Highest Record For The Franchise

The fifth movie of the Toy Story franchise, released 31 years after the first movie landed in cinemas, has broken and set a new record for the franchise. The film went into cinemas merely a few days ago, and not only set a new record for the Toy Story franchise as it has surpassed the previous series-best debut ($120 million for Toy Story 4 in 2019) and scored the second-largest animated opening weekend in history, it also broke the box office record for the biggest film debut in 2026 with a $312 million record.

Daughter of Former Governor Of Cross River State, Donald Duke, Weds Son Of Tony Rapu

Donna Duke, the daughter of the former governor of Cross River State, Donald Duke has tied the knot with the son of reputable Nigerian cleric Tony Rapu (Tobechukwu Rapu) in a private ceremony in Greece. The couple first held their traditional marriage ceremony in Calabar in January, which was followed with the white wedding ceremony on the 20th of June. The white wedding took place at an open space in the Athenian Riviera, Greece.

Afrobeats Superstar ‘Wizkid’ Teases New Album

Almost two years since the release of his fifth studio album, “Morayo,” afrobeat superstar Wizkid has teased a new album in a post he shared on his X (Formerly Twitter account). While he did not share any more details about the upcoming album, the Grammy winning afrobeat star had fans immediately excited after the announcement and although the singer released a joint EP with Asake in January of this year, there has been no solo album from him since November 2024.

Hilda Baci Named Guinness World Record Icon

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Three-time Guinness World Record Champion Hilda Baci has once again set a new standard for Nigerians. The Guinness World Records holder was awarded an official title of “Guinness World Records Icon,” becoming the first Nigerian to ever receive this title. The recognition by Guinness is notably reserved for exceptional individuals whose record-breaking achievements go beyond the numbers to leave a lasting international impact. Hilda’s first record attempt created a global impact and inspired thousands of Nigerians to apply to create new records within the first two months.