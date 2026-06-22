Top 5 stories of The Day | Trump threatens Iran with Military Action Over Hezbollah Tensions

5 Things Gen Z Look Out For When Searching For A New Church

Trump threatens Iran with military action over Hezbollah tensions

VDM reacts as EFCC petition targets his source of income

CAC and NCC change rules on telecom company share transfers

Spyro shares why some Nigerian entertainers end up broke

JAMB ends affiliated degree admissions in colleges of education

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Trump threatens Iran with military action over Hezbollah tensions

US President Donald Trump has warned that Iran could face renewed military action if it does not restrain Hezbollah in Lebanon. He made the statement on Truth Social, urging Tehran to stop what he called its “proxies” from causing unrest during ongoing peace talks in Switzerland.

His remarks came as US and Iranian officials met in Switzerland for discussions aimed at a wider peace agreement involving Qatar and Pakistan as mediators. Trump also said Iran had previously signed a 14-point understanding with the US to end recent conflict and ease tensions affecting global trade routes.

Despite diplomatic efforts, fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has continued. Trump also warned Iran over the Strait of Hormuz, saying any attempt to close it would bring severe consequences, according to reports.

VDM reacts as EFCC petition targets his source of income

Social media activist Martins Otse, better known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), has claimed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) may invite him for questioning after a petition was filed against him and fellow activist Deji Adeyanju.

The petition, submitted by lawyer Blessing Agbomhere, urged the EFCC to investigate their sources of income, assets, financial transactions, and funding. It also called for a forensic audit of their bank accounts, companies, and other entities linked to their financial activities.

Responding online, VDM described the petition as an attempt to silence critics of the current administration. He argued that the government was using legal pressure to intimidate voices demanding better governance instead of addressing Nigerians’ concerns.

CAC and NCC change rules on telecom company share transfers

Telecommunications companies in Nigeria must now obtain approval from the Nigerian Communications Commission before making major changes to their ownership structure. The new rule applies to any transfer of 10% or more of a company’s shares.

The requirement, introduced jointly by the NCC and the Corporate Affairs Commission, takes immediate effect. The CAC said it will only register qualifying share transfers after receiving proof of the NCC’s Letter of No Objection.

Both agencies said the measure is backed by existing telecommunications laws and regulations. They explained that it is intended to strengthen regulatory oversight, prevent anticompetitive practices, and promote fair competition across Nigeria’s communications sector.

Spyro shares why some Nigerian entertainers end up broke

Nigerian singer Spyro has blamed the financial struggles of some entertainers on excessive spending on women, parties, and luxury lifestyles. Speaking at a weekend event, he said supporting a partner is fine but warned against reckless spending.

The singer advised men to save and invest instead of chasing short-term pleasure. According to him, some colleagues lost their fortunes after spending their first major earnings on lavish parties and expensive trips to South Africa.

Spyro said he chose to focus on his music career and investments instead. He also revealed that despite receiving offers from women, including sponsored overseas trips after becoming famous, he turned them down to remain focused on his goals.

JAMB ends affiliated degree admissions in colleges of education

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the end of admissions into affiliated degree programmes in colleges of education from the 2026/2027 academic session. The move marks a major change in Nigeria’s teacher training system.

According to new guidelines, all prospective students must now enter colleges of education through the Nigeria Certificate in Education programme. JAMB also stated that direct entry into 100 and 200 level courses in these institutions will no longer be allowed.

The policy effectively ends long-standing university partnership programmes that allowed colleges of education to award degrees. It is expected to affect many candidates who had applied for degree admission through affiliated colleges.