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July 26, 2026

Nigerians Are Asking “When Is The Next Public Holiday?” 

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The last public holiday in Nigeria was over a month ago, on June 12th, in celebration of Nigeria’s democracy day, but before that, the country enjoy two occasions of public holidays, from the Eid al-Adha holiday which lasted for two days, May 27th to May 28th, to the worker’s day holiday celebrated on May 1st, the country has enjoyed a series of public holidays but Nigerians are once again asking, when is the next public holiday, and how long will it last?

Nigeria’s Next Public Holiday 

The next public holiday in the country is not for another month, and it is the Eid-El-Maulud on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, and what follows it is another almost two months of no public holidays, until the Nigerian Independence Day which falls on the 1st of October.

Nigerian secondary school children are however in luck as their summer holidays begin this month and are expected to continue until September.

Culture, Lifestyle
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Ayomitide Adeyinka
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