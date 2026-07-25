7 Nollywood Sleeper-hit Films Everyone Should Watch

Every year, Nollywood has a film that starts out slowly in the Nigerian box office, with some not even making it to the box office but still recording high ratings or having the biggest box office success. These films are often from unlikely directors or cast members, who eventually become the talk of the moment. In this article, we list 7 sleeper-hits Nollywood films.

Ojuju (2014)

This 2014 indie film directed by C.J Obasi did not have a cinema run but it won a Best Nigerian Movie title at 4th Africa International Film Festival (AIFF) where it premiered. “Ojuju” is a zombie-thriller film set in the slums of Lagos where a young man and his friends have to fight their way out of their neighborhood where the water infects people and turns them into zombies.

Ajosepo 1 (2024)

“Ajosepo” was one of the most unexpected sleeper-hit in Nollywood at the time of its release, as it slowly gained momentum, and earned over 70 million during its seventh day in cinema due to how much good reviews it had gotten. Directed by Kayode Kassum, “Ajosepo 1” focuses on two young people planning their wedding while both having a chaotic family. When both families meet for their first introduction, all hell breaks loose.

Muri & Ko (2024)

During the first few days of its airing in cinemas, “Muri & Ko” recorded low box offices numbers, staying below 20 million, but as the days passed, it crossed the ₦100 million milestone within weeks of its June 12, 2024 debut, which was unexpected due to the pace it had begun with. Directed by Biodun Stephen, “Muri & Ko” details the chaos that follows when a petty thief accidentally kidnaps the son of a celebrity. His actions sends the duo down a series of misadventures and forces them to build a friendship.

Breaded Life (2021)

During its cinema run, “Breaded Life,” defied box office trends and saw a huge rise in its second week in cinemas, and even outside the cinemas, the film has been tagged one of the best films done by its main leads. Directed by Biodun Stephen, the film chronicles the life of a young man who is mysteriously forgotten by everyone in his life, and has to seek help from the local bread seller until he unravels the mystery behind his story.

My Father’s Shadow (2025/2026)

“My Father’s Shadow” has been the biggest sleeper-hit Nollywood film in recent times. It had to record the highest number of AMVCAs wins in 2026 for people to go back to watching the film. Directed by Akinola Davies Jr. it follows the lives of two young boys who, alongside their father, have to navigate traveling around Lagos during the tension field era of the 1993 Nigerian presidential elections.

Call of My Life (2026)

“Call of My Life” is nearing an 800 million Naira earning in box office in the two months since its release, and while the film started gaining traction within weeks of its debut, nobody expected the level of success it has achieved. Directed by Dammy Twitch, the film follows the life of a young woman trying to move on after a difficult break up. When she finds herself on a call with a charming strange man, her emotions get disrupted and they get into a relationship that pushes her to rethink how she builds herself up after a break up.

Labake Olododo (2025)

“Labake Olododo” marked Iyabo Ojo’s first major box office breakout as a producer and became one of the highest-earning Nollywood films in 2025, but during its first two weeks, it was an uncertain film and by its third week, it had picked up from its status as a sleeper-hit and is now credited as being one of the best done epic films. Directed by Biodun Stephen, tells the legend of a woman who battles oppression, political intrigue and betrayal while challenging the norms and traditions in her community.