Call of My Life Is About to Hit ₦500 Million. Nigeria actually has a cinema culture

Dammy Twitch’s directorial feature debut, Call of My Life, is on the verge of crossing the ₦500 million mark. Written by Uzoamaka Power and released on May 15, the romance film has amassed ₦498 million at the West African box office. The theatrical run completely disrupted industry assumptions by logging an unprecedented 20% weekend-on-weekend revenue increase. It held the number one spot for four consecutive weekends, comfortably outperforming major comedy entries like Ajosepo: The Gathering. These numbers show that a dedicated cinema audience exists in Nigeria, and they are willing to pay for stories outside the traditional comedy landscape.

The current list of the top 10 highest-grossing Nollywood films reveals how tightly loud comedies control local exhibition. Funke Akindele dominates the highest tiers. Her projects, including Behind The Scenes, Everybody Loves Jenifa, A Tribe Called Judah, Battle on Buka Street, and Omo Ghetto: The Saga, occupy five of the top six slots. These movies rely on a reliable mix of market-square shouting matches, chaotic family dynamics, and massive star power. Outside of her work, titles like Toyin Abraham’s Alakada: Bad and Boujee reinforce the industry belief that slapstick is the only safe bet. For years, the charts suggested that only love and loud comedy could trend in Nigerian theatres.

Call of My Life offers a clean break from this formula. The movie succeeded without an aggressive, multi-city marketing budget or an ensemble cast of industry superstars. Instead of chasing cheap laughs, the plot relies entirely on a grounded romantic narrative. Audiences kept buying tickets week after week, driven by word-of-mouth recommendations rather than heavy billboard campaigns. This steady climb up the box office chart indicates a real shift in voter habits. Viewers are experiencing fatigue from repetitive slapstick formats.

This commercial trajectory sets a major precedent for independent producers and studio executives. For a long time, scripts only received funding if they could pack five or six top-tier comedians onto the promotional poster. Call of My Life changes the math for future romantic comedies and dramas. It proves that a romance film can achieve top-tier financial success on the strength of solid pacing and clean execution. As the film hits its historic milestone, it leaves a clear lesson for the industry: the Nigerian cinema culture is maturing, and audiences want variety.