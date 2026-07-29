Africa Prudential Reinforces Growth and Digital Transformation Strategy at H1 2026 Investor Call

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Africa Prudential Plc, a leading provider of share registration services and capital market solutions, successfully hosted its H1 2026 Investor Call on Tuesday, July 28, 2026, convening institutional investors, shareholders, investment analysts, regulators, and members of the investment community to discuss the company’s financial performance, strategic priorities, and outlook.

Africa Prudential reported another strong half-year performance, demonstrating strong corporate governance and resilience, and the effectiveness of its growth strategy despite an evolving macroeconomic environment.

During the call, management presented the company’s robust financial performance for H1, 2026, highlighting gross earnings of N4.28 billion, representing a 27% YoY growth from N3.34 billion the previous year. Profit before tax soared to N2.41 billion, growing by 22%, while profit after tax climbed to N1.59 billion, showing an 18% increase. Net operating income rose to N4.21 billion, indicating an impressive 27% increase from last year’s performance, total assets grew to N46.53 billion, showing a 13% jump; and shareholders’ fund rose to N12.52 billion, at a 13% growth rate.

The impressive results were driven by sustained growth in the company’s core registrar business, increased corporate action activities across the Nigerian capital market, stronger treasury performance supported by the prevailing interest rate environment, and increasing adoption of Africa Prudential’s technology-enabled solutions.

Beyond the numbers, management reaffirmed Africa Prudential’s strategic evolution from a traditional registrar into a diversified technology and business solutions company serving the broader capital market ecosystem.

The Investor call session reflected strong engagement from participants, with discussions centered on the company’s earnings sustainability, revenue diversification, and long-term growth strategy.

A key question from investors focused on the company’s ability to sustain earnings growth in an environment where interest rates may begin to moderate.

Responding to the question, the MD/CEO, Dr. Catherine Nwosu, said: “Interest rates influence our treasury income positively, but that is why we are deliberately diversifying our revenue streams. Our strategy is to grow recurring fee-based business lines such as our digital solutions, KYC services, AGM technology, Probate services, and the SabiVest mobile app. Over time, this will reduce our reliance on interest income and create a more balanced and resilient earnings mix.”

She added, “With capital market activity nearly doubling over the past year, demand for seamless digital investor experiences, improved market efficiency, and stronger compliance standards continues to grow. We are investing in technology-enabled solutions that position us to capitalize on these opportunities while delivering sustainable value to our shareholders.”

Looking ahead, management outlined five strategic priorities set to drive the company’s growth through the second half of 2026:

Delivering sustainable business growth through core registrar and new business lines

Accelerating product and service innovation leveraging technology

Strengthening Africa Prudential’s brand equity and market leadership

Investing in talent development and organizational capability

Deepening corporate governance and institutional excellence.

The successful Investor call demonstrated Africa Prudential’s commitment to maintaining open dialogue with investors and the broader capital market community. By providing timely insights into its financial performance and strategic direction, the company continues to reinforce confidence among shareholders, analysts, and stakeholders while strengthening its position as a trusted partner in Nigeria’s capital market.

Africa Prudential, a leading provider of share registration and capital market solutions with over five decades of experience, is committed to leveraging innovation and financial discipline to deliver sustained value to shareholders and strengthen its leadership position within Nigeria’s capital market ecosystem.