Weekly Highlights | Here’s What You Missed Over the Week

5 Characters We Think You Should Keep An Eye On In “Madam President”

Diddy allegedly placed in solitary after prison fight

Chris Brown pleads guilty to brawl over London nightclub incident

Tobeszn says Gen Z is misunderstood and not disrespectful

Court grants Blessing CEO ₦20 million bail in alleged fraud case

Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger faces delay till 2027

Diddy allegedly placed in solitary after prison fight

Sean “Diddy” Combs has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement after an alleged fight with another inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Fort Dix, New Jersey. Reports say the confrontation began after another inmate allegedly insulted the rapper before the exchange turned physical.

Prison officials have not confirmed the incident, saying they do not comment on disciplinary matters involving individual inmates because of privacy and security rules.

Combs is serving a prison sentence after his 2025 conviction on two counts of transportation for prostitution. Reports say he could face further disciplinary action if the alleged prison incident is confirmed.

Chris Brown pleads guilty to brawl over London nightclub incident

American singer Chris Brown has pleaded guilty to an affray charge linked to an altercation at a London nightclub in February 2023. His vocal coach, Omololu Akinlolu, also entered a guilty plea at Southwark Crown Court.

The plea means the more serious charges of grievous bodily harm and assault will no longer go to trial. Brown and Akinlolu had previously denied those allegations.

The court granted both men bail, with sentencing set for 26 October. Affray carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, and the judge said all sentencing options remain under consideration.

Tobeszn says Gen Z is misunderstood and not disrespectful

Content creator Tobeszn has challenged common stereotypes about Gen Z, arguing that the generation is often misunderstood rather than disrespectful. Speaking on the Mentality with Ebuka podcast, he said young people have been shaped by technology, economic uncertainty, and greater awareness of mental health.

He explained that Gen Z’s willingness to question traditions, prioritise work-life balance, and leave unhealthy environments is often mistaken for rebellion. He also said their direct communication style is commonly misread as rudeness.

Tobeszn added that Gen Z has built successful careers through social media, technology, and entrepreneurship, urging people to understand the generation instead of judging it through stereotypes.

Court grants Blessing CEO ₦20 million bail in alleged fraud case

A Lagos State Special Offences Court has granted social media influencer Blessing Okoro, popularly known as Blessing CEO, ₦20 million bail as she faces trial over an alleged ₦69 million fraud case.

The court ruled that she must provide two responsible sureties, each with a three-year bank statement or proof of a fixed deposit worth at least ₦20 million. The sureties will also undergo verification through the Lagos State Judiciary’s Bail Information Management System.

During the hearing, Blessing CEO’s lawyer told the court her international passport had been lost and presented an affidavit of loss and a public notice to support the claim.

Paramount-Warner Bros. Discovery merger faces delay till 2027

Paramount’s proposed $110 billion acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery has been delayed as the company continues to face legal challenges in the United States. Under a new agreement, the merger cannot be completed before 1 June 2027, or until the court rules on the case.

The lawsuit, filed by 12 state attorneys general, seeks to block the deal on antitrust grounds. California Attorney General Rob Bonta welcomed the delay, while the Writers Guild of America warned the merger could reduce film and television production and hurt writers’ pay.

Despite the setback in the US, the European Commission has already approved the proposed acquisition, subject to certain conditions.