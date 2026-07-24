Mavo’s New Album, New Avatar Trailer, and Peller’s New Parrot, Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria Today

Destiny’s Child New Album, Mavo’s Upcoming Project, and More. Here Are The Top 10 Content Across Nigeria

MrBeast Didn’t Monetise His Wedding. Would a Nigerian Creator Make the Same Choice?

From new album releases to new skits, these are the top content pieces that made the YNaija list today.

New trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens is out –

First trailer for ‘AVATAR: SEVEN HAVENS.’



The series follows the next Avatar after Korra in a post-apocalyptic world where the Avatar is believed to be humanity’s destroyer rather than its savior.



All 26 episodes stream on Paramount+ on October 29. pic.twitter.com/ct9nECa9oP — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 23, 2026

2. Mavo drops new album ‘Business’ –

https://open.spotify.com/album/0PFTMjw4ODWOQFOoiiadKI?si=xTfO84KqRfmxtg-v0RxsWQ&utm_source=copy-link

3. Greatman Takit drops new album ‘Flames of a Wildfire’ –

4. Nigerian streamer Enzo stuns Funny Mike and his crew with the Nigerian Mara dance

Enzo showing funny mike the Nigerian Mara dance, Steps deh cry 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/mxKElfsPcE — D3VID 🐢 (@DurkioWiz) July 24, 2026

5. TikToker Peller gets a Parrot Following Online Backlash That He Talks Too Much.

Peller just got himself a parrot since people says he talks a lot just like a parrot 🦜😭 pic.twitter.com/uFKdqdC437 — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) July 24, 2026

6. Tyla Drops ‘THAT GIRL’ off Her Upcoming Album, A-POP

7. Travis Scott praises his #TheOdyssey co-stars:

Travis Scott praises his #TheOdyssey co-stars:



"[Their acting] actually took me to another place. Like, 'Wow, this isn't the studio.'"https://t.co/AU0DStex8u pic.twitter.com/IRSDagRMaw — Variety (@Variety) July 22, 2026

8. Paper Chaze Drops New Skit on TikTok, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7s8UgJ

9. Maraji Drops New Video Where She Shows Her Stomach Transformation – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7smh3P/

10. Uncle Tochi Releases New Video Where He Dances and Celebrates ‘TGIF’. Watch here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7sAKa8