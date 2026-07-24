Mavo’s New Album, New Avatar Trailer, and Peller’s New Parrot, Here Are The Top Content Across Nigeria Today

From new album releases to new skits, these are the top content pieces that made the YNaija list today.
- New trailer for Avatar: Seven Havens is out –
2. Mavo drops new album ‘Business’ –
3. Greatman Takit drops new album ‘Flames of a Wildfire’ –
4. Nigerian streamer Enzo stuns Funny Mike and his crew with the Nigerian Mara dance
5. TikToker Peller gets a Parrot Following Online Backlash That He Talks Too Much.
6. Tyla Drops ‘THAT GIRL’ off Her Upcoming Album, A-POP
7. Travis Scott praises his #TheOdyssey co-stars:
8. Paper Chaze Drops New Skit on TikTok, Watch Here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7s8UgJ
9. Maraji Drops New Video Where She Shows Her Stomach Transformation – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7smh3P/
10. Uncle Tochi Releases New Video Where He Dances and Celebrates ‘TGIF’. Watch here – https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSX7sAKa8