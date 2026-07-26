Dr. Tijani Calls for Deeper Cooperation Among Member States as ATU Conference of Plenipotentiaries Concludes in Abuja

The 7th Ordinary Session of the African Telecommunications Union (ATU) Conference of Plenipotentiaries (CPL-26) concluded in Abuja on Friday, marking the successful end of Africa’s highest decision-making conference on telecommunications and the digital economy. Over two days, Ministers responsible for ICTs, Heads of Regulatory Authorities, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the continent reached key decisions that will guide the Union’s strategic, financial, and institutional direction over the next four years.

Convened every four years, the Conference of Plenipotentiaries serves as the African Telecommunications Union’s highest decision-making body. It provides Member States with the opportunity to review the Union’s work, elect its leadership, adopt strategic priorities, and strengthen Africa’s common position on telecommunications and digital policy.

Hosted by the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, the Conference considered the Union’s strategic priorities, governance framework, financial direction, Member State contributions, and Africa’s preparations for the 2026 International Telecommunication Union (ITU) Plenipotentiary Conference.

Delegates also elected Engr. Kezias Kazuba Mwale of Zambia as the next Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union after four rounds of voting, securing 21 of the 34 votes cast in the final round. During the closing ceremony, Algeria formally transferred the Chairmanship of the Conference of Plenipotentiaries to Nigeria, commending Nigeria’s readiness to lead the Conference for the next institutional cycle and expressing confidence in the country’s stewardship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony after assuming the Chairmanship on behalf of Nigeria, the Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani, called on African nations to continue strengthening cooperation as they work towards a shared digital future.

“Every discussion, every decision, every compromise has reflected a shared commitment and belief that Africa’s digital future is stronger when we work together. The outcomes of this Conference are a testament not only to the strength of our institutions, but also to the collective determination of the people gathered here.”

He further noted that the Conference had reinforced the importance of sustained collaboration across the continent, adding: “The decisions we have taken over the past two days will only achieve their intended impact if we continue to work together with purpose, mutual trust, and a shared commitment to ensuring that every African benefits from the opportunities of the digital economy.”

Reflecting on Nigeria’s role as host, Dr. Tijani expressed appreciation to Member States, delegates, partners, and the ATU Secretariat for the spirit of cooperation that characterised the Conference. He reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to working with African countries to accelerate digital infrastructure development, strengthen digital skills, promote responsible innovation, and deepen Africa’s voice in global digital governance in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

The outgoing Secretary General of the African Telecommunications Union, John Omo, described the successful conclusion of the Conference as an important milestone for the Union, noting that “Member States have completed the work of the Conference. The Union now has a mandate for its next period and a firmer basis on which to deliver it.” He urged Member States to sustain the momentum created in Abuja, adding that “the Conference has completed its work, but the work of the Union continues. May we carry these decisions forward with the same trust, friendship and common purpose that have brought us this far.”

In his acceptance remarks, Secretary General-elect Engr. Kezias Kazuba Mwale pledged to serve the Union with humility and dedication, stating that “I accept this mandate with a deep sense of responsibility, mindful that leadership is not a privilege to be enjoyed, but a trust to be honoured and carefully guarded.” He also reaffirmed his commitment to working closely with all Member States to strengthen the Union’s impact across the continent. Engr. Mwale, who has served as the Union’s Director of Radiocommunications since 2012, will assume office on 1 January 2027 for a four-year term.

Among the major outcomes of the Conference was the adoption of the 2026 Abuja Declaration on Meaningful Connectivity for Africa, through which Member States committed to expanding meaningful connectivity by promoting technology-neutral regulation, improving access to spectrum and fibre infrastructure, strengthening consumer protection and cybersecurity, and addressing digital affordability, digital literacy, and inclusion, particularly for women, young people, persons with disabilities, and underserved communities.

The Conference also elected 25 Member States to serve on the ATU Administrative Council for the next four-year cycle, ensuring broad regional representation to support the implementation of the Union’s strategic priorities.

As host nation, Nigeria received commendation from delegates for successfully organising the Conference and providing a platform for productive dialogue on the future of Africa’s digital transformation. Hosting CPL-26 further reinforces Nigeria’s growing leadership in advancing regional cooperation, attracting international partnerships, and positioning Africa to play a more influential role in shaping the global digital economy.

With Nigeria now assuming the Chairmanship of the Conference of Plenipotentiaries for the next institutional cycle, the country is well positioned to support the implementation of the decisions adopted in Abuja and strengthen Africa’s collective voice on global digital policy.

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About the Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy

The Federal Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy (formerly known as the Federal Ministry of Communications Technology) was created in 2011 to drive economic growth through digital technology and innovation. The Ministry was created to facilitate ICT as a key tool in the transformation agenda for Nigeria in the areas of job creation, economic growth, and transparency of governance.

About the African Telecommunications Union

The African Telecommunications Union (ATU) is the African Union’s specialised agency for telecommunications and information and communication technologies. Its membership comprises 52 Member States, 56 Associate Members drawn from the telecommunications and digital technology sector, and 18 Academia Members. ATU provides the continental forum through which governments, regulators and industry coordinate policy, spectrum, standards and common African positions for international negotiations. The Union also works with its membership and partners to expand connectivity, strengthen digital infrastructure, support innovation and advance Africa’s interests in global telecommunications processes.