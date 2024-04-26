Dr. Tijani Declares Artificial Intelligence Workshop Open, Charges Participants to Develop Implementable Strategy for Inclusive Growth

Federal Government through the Ministry of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy has charged Nigerian experts and leading researchers, developers and innovators to develop a transformational and implementable Artificial Intelligence (AI) strategy that will help achieve the eight priorities of the present administration to grow the economy and shape the global future of our nation.

The Honourable Minister of Communications, Innovation & Digital Economy, Dr. ‘Bosun Tijani gave the charge to participants at the opening ceremony of the National Artificial Intelligence Strategy Workshop taking place from April 15 – 18, 2024 in Abuja.

According to the Honourable Minister, the scope of AI technology has a great depth and far-reaching capacity because it provides the opportunity to re-imagine nearly all things that border on our national life because “we are part of the people that are blessed with advanced digital technology that truly represents the connectivity of humanity we have been dreaming of”.

He said the application of AI transforms every facet of governance whether it is in communication, entrepreneurship, agriculture, public health, education and virtually all sectors of the economy, and engenders a national prosperity and development as it is obtainable in other developed economies.

Dr. Tijani called on all the participants to note that it is their responsibility to ensure they are not just partakers in the use of AI technology, but that they actually participate in the shaping of its development as well. He therefore called on them to ensure they contribute by participating actively towards shaping the future of AI development in Nigeria.

“I want to remind us that we are not far behind, the USA has its own perspectives on how AI is to be developed and regulated; the Europeans have their approach on how the AI is to be developed and regulated, and the Asians too have many approaches on how it should be developed and regulated,” the Honourable Minister stressed.

He continued saying that there is nowhere in the world that AI is going to be based on divergence because till now, countries are still grounded consequent upon working in silos. He however stated that in the next 4 to 5 years, there will be a convergence.

Also, addressing the group of experts, the Dr. Tijani said, “I am challenging everyone not to be focused only on AI Strategy that is limited to Nigeria nor the continent of Africa, but our focus will be on what a good AI will be for the global space”.

He reminded participants to be different and to think local, and at the same time think globally for the progress of Nigeria.

“Build a new way of AI that is for the entire world,” he added. He appreciated all the agencies under the Ministry, participants at the workshop, and partners such as Luminate, Google, Meta, Microsoft, UNESCO and UNDP who are co-sponsors of the four-day Workshop.

In his welcome remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Engr. Faruk Faruk Yabo said AI has transformative potential for the country. He said, “We are laying foundation for a future where AI is integral to every aspect of Nigerian life”. He urged the participants to approach the task of developing an implementable strategy with a mindset focused on practicality.

He called on them to bear in mind that as they undertake this noble task, they should take cognizance of the country’s cultural values, traditional norms, and other specific needs for national security and sovereignty. Engr. Yabo reiterated that the purpose of the workshop is to shape the future of AI in Nigeria with the aim of redefining, refocusing, and directing Nigeria and Africa to take its rightful position among the comity of technologically advanced nations of the world.

Also in his remarks, the Director General of NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa said AI is a cross-cutting and generic technology that can be applied everywhere. He further said according to World Economic Forum (WEF), AI will add $15.7trn to global economy by 2030. According to Mackenzy, Generative AI can add $4.4trn to the global economy annually, and besides the aforementioned, he believes that Nigeria can achieve economic diversification, national security, and increase productivity by developing a robust AI national strategy.