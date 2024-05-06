Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Whitemoney, Teni, Dammy Krane, Wofai Fada, Davido x Wizkid

Wofai Fada’s in-laws reject marriage to their son

Dammy Krane throws a jab at Wizkid and Davido in diss track

Whitemoney claims he’s no longer interested in Grammys

Teni criticised for prostrating before IBD Dende

The internet was agog to discover Nigerian actress Wofai Fada was on bad terms with her newly wedded husband’s family.

This last weekend, the husband’s family issued a press release, claiming that they rejected the matrimony of Wofai Fada and Taiwo Cole and would be cutting off their relationship with the couple.

The family stated that they were unaware of the marriage ceremony. This news reached the ears of Nigerians, who mocked the family for their cover letter and headline, wondering why people who come from old money acted in such distasteful manners.

Nigeria no artist Dammy Krane chose violence when he decided to attack Nigerian superstars Wizkid and Davido in his new diss track.

Riding on the wave created by Davido and Wizkid’s feud on the internet last week, Dammy Krane attacked both singers in his single, referring to both of them as “WizMidget and Owe B Owe”, while also using the video of Davido kneeling in strawberry-patterned pyjamas.

“Nurse Titi, I don call you titi, as you don lock door, Wizkid tun ti jasi titi,” he sang.

Big Brother Naija’s winner and singer, Hazel Oyeze Onou, also known as Whitemoney, has revealed that he is no longer interested in the Grammys award he once coveted.

Whitemoney, after winning the BBNaija show, announced that he would be going into the music industry and plans to spread his musical influence in the American entertainment industry, earning him the Grammys.

However, in a recent interview, he said he would no longer pursue the Grammys and instead manage the Headies, “The way things are going now, Grammy don cast. Make we manage Headies, I’m not sure if I’m still pursuing my desire of winning Grammys.”

Nigerian singer and songwriter Teni Makanaki was called out for her act towards famous business tycoon Ibrahim Egungbohun, IBD Dende.

The Enjoyment singer was seen boarding the same flight with the businessman, where she prostrated before him in a show of respect.

This incident incited harsh remarks from netizens who reminded her of the 2022 incident where she collected an award from the previous president, Muhammadu Buhari, without offering any greeting gesture to him while she acknowledged IBD Dende.