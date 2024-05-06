Genoveva Umeh Stars in Feature Film “Strawberry Chinny” Chosen for Essence Film Festival

Nollywood actors Genoveva and Chimezie Imo are lovers in the romantic film “Strawberry Chinny”, which will be screened at the Essence Film Festival in New Orleans between July 4 and 7.

“Strawberry Chinny” is directed by Chetan Chukwu and produced by Chimezie Imo, Kele, and Ngozi Okafor, and stars Genoveva Umeh, Chimezie Imo, Obehi Aburime, Modola Osifuwa, and more.

The Nollywood film is selected to be screened in the ‘Cultural Connections’ category at the festival, doubling as a debut release and an opportunity to spread its reach to a vast audience.

“Strawberry Chinny” showcases the story of a heartbroken cosmetologist who agrees to a living arrangement with her best friend after her boyfriend broke up.