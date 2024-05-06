Genoveva Umeh Stars in Feature Film “Strawberry Chinny” Chosen for Essence Film Festival

Strawberry Chinny

Nollywood actors Genoveva and Chimezie Imo are lovers in the romantic film “Strawberry Chinny”, which will be screened at the Essence Film Festival in New Orleans between July 4 and 7.

“Strawberry Chinny” is directed by Chetan Chukwu and produced by Chimezie Imo, Kele, and Ngozi Okafor, and stars Genoveva Umeh, Chimezie Imo, Obehi Aburime, Modola Osifuwa, and more.

The Nollywood film is selected to be screened in the ‘Cultural Connections’ category at the festival, doubling as a debut release and an opportunity to spread its reach to a vast audience.

“Strawberry Chinny” showcases the story of a heartbroken cosmetologist who agrees to a living arrangement with her best friend after her boyfriend broke up.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 3, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka May 1, 2024

Toyin Abraham Announces The Sequel of ‘Alakada’ With “Alakada! Bad and Boujee”, Set For Release In December 2024

Nollywood filmmaker Toyin Abraham has shocked her fans with an unexpected announcement. The actress took to Instagram to notify Nigerians ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 30, 2024

Nkem Owoh Stars in Eastern-centric film “UNO: The F in Family”, Set For Release On May 17

Nollywood legend and classical actor Nkem Owoh stars in this Eastern-focused family drama film “UNO: The F in Family,” set ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 29, 2024

Take A Look At Basketmouth’s Upcoming Film, “A Ghetto Love Story”

Nigerian actor and comedian Bright Okpocha, also known as ‘Basketmouth’, shared some behind-the-scenes footage of his new and upcoming feature ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 27, 2024

‘Beyond The Veil’ Returns For Season 2 on June 7 on Prime Video

Beyond The Veil, a Nollywood drama series has been renewed for season two, which will be released on Prime Video ...

Ayomitide Adeyinka April 26, 2024

The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail