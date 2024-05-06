Top 5 Stories Of The Day | British Envoy Reveals Only Nigerian PhD Students Can Bring Their Families To The UK

British envoy reveals only Nigerian PhD students can bring their families to the UK

Nigeria cuts power supply to Benin Republic, Niger and Togo

Prince Harry and Meghan set to visit Nigeria

Price of cooking gas adjusted as 1kg sells at â‚¦900

Tinubu announces the introduction of consumer credits will allow Nigerians buy cars

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

British envoy reveals only Nigerian PhD students can bring their families to the UK

The United Kingdom has announced that graduate students from Nigeria and others are no longer permitted to bring any dependents into the country, as only PhD students are awarded that right.

According to the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Dr Richard Montgomery, the educational system in the UK has been reviewed for international students pursuing higher degrees as they will find it difficult to come along with a dependent.

“Those coming to the UK for a doctorate can still bring their dependency, but if you are coming to the UK with a study visa for an undergraduate degree or short-term master’s degree, I am afraid the rules have been changed.”

Nigeria cuts power supply to Benin Republic, Niger and Togo

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) declared the System Operator to cut all power to its neighbouring countries like Togo, Niger and Benin Republic.

The document which held the directive stated that power supply to its neighbouring countries should not go beyond 6% of the total grid electricity and is expected to be in effect for the next six months.

“The system operator will log and publish hourly readings, enforcing penalties for violations of grid instructions and contracted nominations. Maximum load allocation to international off-takers in each trading hour shall not exceed six per cent of the total available grid generation.”

Prince Harry and Meghan set to visit Nigeria

Members of Britain’s royal family, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have agreed to visit Nigeria at the behest of Nigeria’s Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa.

Although Prince Harry and Meghan are visiting Nigeria, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria stressed that the two were not here on an official visit but rather a private one; therefore, they are not executing His Majesty’s task.

Price of cooking gas adjusted as 1kg sells at ₦900

Due to the stable supply of cooking gas, the price of cooking gas has been adjusted in the retail market as it now sells at ₦900/1kg.

A market survey revealed that liquified petroleum gas dealers (LPG) have reduced the price of cooking gas from ₦1,300 to ₦900 per kilogram.

Reports from several depots across the country state that the reason for the price clash is because of the availability of foreign exchange for import. 12.5kg of gas now sells at ₦10,000 rather than the previous price of ₦14,300.

Tinubu announces the introduction of consumer credits will allow Nigerians to buy cars

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that the newly introduced Consumer Credit policy will permit Nigerians to purchase cars as it will add to their credit score.

The new initiative will be among the consumer credit policy, which has about ₦100 billion to assist workers in purchasing whatever they need.