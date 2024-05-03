Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Rejects New Minimum Wage, Demands ₦615,000

NLC rejects new minimum wage, demands ₦615,000

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC rejects new minimum wage, demands ₦615,000

The President of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, has refused to back down on his request that the new minimum wage be capped at ₦615,000.

According to Organised Labour, the recent economic challenges in the country have proven that Nigerians can no longer survive with pennies for a minimum wage as inflation has skyrocketed, leaving no mercy for anyone.

They demand that the President and the Tripartite Committee be made ₦615,000 so all workers can afford to live a comfortable life. Joe also claims that each state would find this amount reasonable if it prioritised the welfare of its workers.

Canada limits the number on Permanent Residence Visa Applications for startups and self-employed applicants

The Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has introduced a new scheme, which is said to have taken effect since April 30. It will restrict the number of Visa applications by startups and self-employed individuals to 10 per organisation annually.

The Canadian government stated that its new rules were born from the need to reduce the backlogs, quicken the SUV (Startup Visa Programme) processing and also decrease the number of aspiring applicants.

Since the scheme was first introduced in 2013, it has aided nearly 900 entrepreneurs to become permanent residents, allowing them to start over 300 new businesses.

Annie Idibia praises her marriage to 2Baba, sparks discussions from online in-laws

Annie Idibia, wife of Nigerian singer 2Baba, took to Instagram to upload images of her and her husband cuddling in a club.

The two were seen in a club in each others’ arms as they discussed in hushed tones in each others’ ears.

In her post, Annie Idibia captioned that her husband “got her back”. However, online in-laws have praised Annie for her strength in her marriage as she endures 2Baba’s cheating and adultery outside their relationship.

Oil marketers adjust petrol price once again, predict date of end to fuel scarcity

Fuel stations across Nigeria have also changed petrol prices since the fuel scarcity began.

Reports state that fuel stations now sell for â‚¦750/litre from its previous â‚¦630/litre, while the black market sells its fuel for â‚¦900 per litre.

The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) have predicted that the fuel scarcity will end after two weeks.

Omah Lay calls out Davido, Wizkid for recent drama on social media

Nigerian singer Omah Lay has shown his distaste for the drama between Davido and Wizkid this week on social media as he calls them clout chasers.

The “Holy Ghost” singer took to Instagram to share his thoughts concerning everyone in the entertainment industry fighting each other.

He expressed concerns about their subsequent music, hoping they would put their anger into producing good songs for their fans.

“It’s funny seeing everyone going at everyone. After all this noise, hope your next ish bangs, you feel me?”