Places To Visit This Weekend In Lagos

It’s the weekend again; we’re glad to be in our space for the next two days. What things do you have on your to-do list this weekend? Would you rather stay indoors and recuperate, or would you like to know where the party is this weekend?

It’s Lagos State, the city that never sleeps, and tons of events are waiting for your attendance.

Here’s a list of some events happening in Lagos this weekend that you can visit

Hugly Lagos Party

Kick off the month of May in the right way by attending the Hugly Lagos Party on Friday, May 3, at Mera Mera Beach House. Dance your way into the weekend with cool moves, drinks, and the refreshing nighttime breeze from the beach. Let the good vibes flow through your skin, and enjoy a memorable night with friends and loved ones.

Group Therapy IV

Group Therapy IV is back for those interested in networking and grooving without prejudice. Join your friends and lovers at Group Therapy on May 3 at Ultima Studios, Lekki.

Movie In The Park

How often do you sit back and relax in a park as you watch a movie on a screen ahead of others? ‘Movie In The Park’ hosts a lot of activities such as games, food and drinks, as well as networking. The event will be held at Muri Okunola Park on May 4.

Nostalgia

Indulge in some Nostalgia this weekend as superstar DJ Xclusive plays hits that will put you in the mood to lose all home training and get on the dancefloor. Nostalgia will occur at Mercury Rooftop, 99 Ajose Adeogun, Victoria Island, on May 4.

Etuk Ubong

Etuk Ubong invites you to a music concert on May 4th at The Good Village. The show will commence at 7 p.m., and tickets are available at prices ranging from ₦3,500 to ₦5,000. Give yourself a chance to experience a thrilling and enjoyable weekend; you truly deserve it.

National Fitness Day

Put on your fitness wear and get down to Upbeat Centre as you work with like-minded people interested in keeping fit. Activities involve Egg races, aerobics, balloon walks, yoga, road walks, balloon challenges, egg and water transfers and more. The event will be held at Upbeat Centre, Admiralty Road, Lekki Phase 1, on May 4.

GamrX

GamrX calls all gamers to participate in the gaming contest held at Landmark Event Centre on May 4. Do you think you are good at playing games and destroying your opponents? Show your skills and talents at the GamrX event this weekend.

Jazz Concert with Alune Wade

Be among the first to watch talented Alune Wade perform in Nigeria for the first time at Alliance Francaise this weekend on May 5. Invite your friends and lovers to eat as the artist serenades you with beautiful and mesmerising jazz music that lifts your spirit and keeps you in a good mood.