The Weekend Watchlist | Movies/Series To Watch This Weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. With a blend of action thrillers, comedy, drama, and adventure, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are ten movies/series you need to see this weekend.

Yodha

Yodha is an action-thriller Indian Hindu film that focuses on the lives of passengers on a plane after terrorists take control of the aircraft. A soldier aboard the plane takes it upon himself to rescue the passengers before the plane crashes.

Shaitaan

Fans of horror films will enjoy this Bollywood production, which showcases the Indian supernatural world. A chartered accountant and his family travel to a farmhouse for a weekend getaway; however, what they experience at the house and in the hands of a stranger leaves them shivering and sleepless.

Bandidos

A group of skilled criminals come together to acquire a long-lost Mayan treasure, but things are not as easy as they appear to be, especially when dealing with Aztec treasures. They meet hurdles that seem mightier than their resolve to obtain the treasure, but do they give up?

Chicken Nugget

Watching your only child get turned into a chicken nugget is where you draw the line, as this unusual inventor pulls out all the stops as he tries to understand the machine behind turning his daughter into a chicken nugget.

Queen of Tears

Two egotistical people find themselves married and ensue in a dangerous marital affair as their relationship begins with hate and intolerance. Amidst all this, they soon discover that, despite their contempt for each other, they cannot live without each other.

Ricky Stanicky

Two decades after creating an imaginary friend named ‘Ricky Stanicky’, three best friends have no choice but to unearth the imaginary friend they have all used as an alibi for their mischievous plans. Their lovers forcing them to introduce ‘Ricky Stanicky’ to the gang leaves them to hire the services of a chaotic actor.

Float

Spontaeniety wins in this film as Waverly lets her impulse lead her into a small Canadian town after her prior plans fall through. Here, she finds herself falling in love with the lifeguard who rescues her after she nearly drowns at a beach party.

Young Royals

The two star-crossed lovers find themselves in yet another deeper situation, threatening Wilheim’s ascension to the throne after the death of his brother, the crown prince. Wilheim and Simon try, against all odds, to remain together despite seeming like the whole world is against them.

After Death

Based on actual near-death experiences, this documentary focuses on the tales shared by scientists, authors, and survivors. After Death explores spirituality and the scientific reasons behind life after death and what it means and holds.

Insecure

A psychological drama starring actors like Beverly Naya and Efa Iwara, the film was directed by Ben Nwokike and produced by Abdul Tijani-Ahmed. The storyline describes a devoted wife helping her husband build a thriving art gallery until cracks appear in their seemingly perfect marriage when a captivating woman enters their lives. As the woman deals with betrayal and heartbreak, she is forced to confront her insecurities and delve into a journey for Justice.