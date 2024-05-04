Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Katsina State Governor Accuses Government Officials of Funding Banditry

Katsina State governor accuses government officials of funding banditry

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Katsina State governor accuses government officials of funding banditry

The governor of Katsina State, Dikko Radda, has accused some security personnel and government officials of being involved in the banditry that has terrorised citizens of Nigeria.

According to the governor, banditry has now become a business venture for those involved: the criminals and those in power as youths in the north are tricked into banditry with as low as ₦500.

“Now, it has turned out to be a business venture. A business venture for the criminals, some people who are in government; and some people who are in security outfits, and some people who are responsible for the day-to-day activities of their people,” he said.

CBN instructs OPay to close its crypto feature

In its move to clampdown on crypto products and trade in Nigeria, the Central Bank of Nigeria has ordered OPay, a Nigerian-based fintech company, to close its crypto-related features and warn its customers against cryptocurrency transactions on the platform.

Adhering to the CBN directive, OPay announced that it will shut down all accounts involved in cryptocurrency trading.

This news follows shortly after the Central Bank of Nigeria instructed some fintech firms (OPay, PalmPay) to stop onboarding new customers onto their platforms.

The internet runs wild as Moses Bliss’ signee, Neeja, kneels in viral video

The internet was on fire when gospel singer Neeja, signed to Moses Bliss’ record, knelt before Moses Bliss in a video that has since become viral.

Nigerians were divided over the action as people either claimed the act was unnecessary or portrayed men treating other men as gods. In contrast, others believed it was a kind gesture and a form of respect for the elder Moses Bliss.

An LGBTQ activist, Bisi Alimi, criticised the actions of Neeja kneeling before Moses Bliss, calling the act “pure stupidity and idolatry”.

However, Neeja responded to Bisi Alimi, saying, “Leave Kingdom matters for Kingdom men.”

NSA directs law enforcement agencies to enforce cybercrime laws

The National Security Agency (NSA) has directed all law enforcement to execute cybercrime laws in Nigeria to prevent terrorists from using social media.

The National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, has informed all law enforcement agencies, stakeholders, regulators and businesses to ensure they set up the cybercrime laws by the Cybercrime Prohibition Act.

CBN reports reveal Nigerians are hoarding 94% of cash

The Central Bank of Nigeria has released a report stating that Nigerians are holding 94% of the total naira in circulation outside the banking system.

According to CBN in its March 2024 Money and Statistics report, the total amount of money hoarded was around ₦3.63 trillion.

The apex bank believes this is because of Nigerians’ traumatic history with a shortage of Naira notes in the country, which led to chaos.