Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello and more Join The Cast of the Animated Series “Iyanu The Series” as Voice-over Actors

Iyanu The Series poster

“Iyanu The Series” animated series has called upon A-list movie stars in the Nollywood industry to lend their voices as voice-over actors to the characters.

In recent times, Nigerian actors have lent their voices as the audience for animation grows larger in the entertainment industry.

“Iyanu The Series” is a children’s animated series which will be released on Cartoon Network and HBO Max. 

“Iyanu The Series” follows a teenage orphan who spends her time learning about history and ancient arts, secretly wanting to live as a regular human. She uncovers supernatural powers, which leads her on an adventure with her best friend, Biyi and Toye. Together, the three fight the evil forces which threaten to wipe away their homeland.

The series is produced by Lion Forge Entertainment and stars voices of Nigerian actors, namely Serah Johnson, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Shaffy Bello, Stella Damasus, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Ike Ononye, Okey Jude, and Samuel Kugbiyi.

