Tems Performs “Born In The Wild” and “Love Me Jeje” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Nigerian songstress, Temilade Openiyi also known as Tems took The Tonight Show by storm as she performed two songs from her upcoming new album “Born in the Wild”.

Joining the list of Nigerian artists who have appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Tems left an eclectic impression at the show as she performed her latest single “Love Me Jeje”, a cover of the 1997 Seyi Sodimu song.

Watch her performance here.