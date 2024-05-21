Top 5 Stories Of The Day | NLC Proposes May 31 as Deadline for Electricity Tariff Hike Reversal

NLC proposes May 31 as deadline for electricity tariff hike reversal

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

NLC proposes May 31 as deadline for electricity tariff hike reversal

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have given the federal government a request as it suggests that the government has until May 31 before reversing the electricity tariff hike that they placed upon the affected citizens.

On April 3, the National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) announced that it would increase the electricity tariff for all Band A customers, increasing the price from ₦66/kWh to ₦225/kWh.

On May 13, the Organised Labour comprising NLC and TUC picketed the headquarters of the NERC, the federal ministry of power, and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) in Abuja, requesting a reversal of the electricity tariff.

FG updates Nigerians on student loans before it commences

Although the federal government is set to commence the much-awaited student loans programme on May 24, it has announced new criteria for its applications.

Akintunde Sawyerr, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Economic Loan Fund (NELFUND), stated that 1.2 million students across all federal tertiary institutions whose institutions have completely uploaded their data will be able to access the student loans in its opening phase.

The student loans are aimed at 100% supporting students by providing them with institutional fees paid directly to the school’s accounts with monthly stipends to the students depending on the school’s activity.

NIS pledges to deliver passports within 48 hours

The Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has outdone itself as it remains committed to providing quick and efficient passport delivery to Nigerians.

The Gombe State Comptroller of Immigration, E.O. Akinrinsola, opened his arms to partnering with the state government in security and that the NIS has now introduced new technology that will allow the production and delivery of passports within 48 hours.

Burna Boy debuts as a movie producer in “3 Cold Dishes”

Nigerian sensational singer, rapper, and Grammy winner Burna Boy has collaborated with a production company, Black Mic Mac, to produce a movie titled “3 Cold Dishes”.

The “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” singer made his directorial debut in his upcoming thriller with Spaceship Films, a company he co-owned with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

“3 Cold Dishes” tells a unique story set across West African countries like Nigeria, the Republic of Benin, and Côte d’Ivoire and sees three sex-trafficked teenagers reunite years later to take their revenge on the people who sold them.

Naira records against US dollar growth in official and parallel market

The Nigerian currency has recently risen against the US dollar in both the official and black market of the foreign exchange (FX) market.

The naira recorded a 1.93% growth as it appreciated to ₦1,468/$ from its previous rate of ₦1,497/$ in the official market while it trades at ₦1,490/$ compared to its last ₦1,510/$ in the parallel market, making it a 1,34%.

Bureau de Change operators have revealed that they buy dollars at the rate of ₦1,450 and sell to customers at ₦1,490, keeping ₦40 as profit.