Watch the “Muri and Ko” Trailer Starring Kunle Remi and Bisola Aiyeola, Set For Release on June 12

Kunle Remi Bisola Aiyeola stars in what is to be the next Box office movie in the cinema as “Muri and Ko” is set to be released in cinemas across Nigeria on June 12, coinciding with the public holiday “Democracy Day”.

“Muri and Ko” is the project of a successful partnership between Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen, as she is the director of this film.

The film depicts the chaos that occurs after a street thug mistakenly kidnaps a child after stealing a car. The family of the child organise a search party for the child, and Muri faces a challenge: release the child to the parents or suffer the consequences.

The film, which stars Kunle Remi, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (KieKie), Femi Jacobs, Buchi Franklin, Charles Okocha, Gloria Anozie-Young, and more will be released in Nigerian cinemas on June 12.

Inkblot Productions and Biodun Stephen once collaborated on a successful movie titled “Big Love”, which starred Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson.

You can watch the trailer for “Muri and Ko” here.