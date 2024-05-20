Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Ayra Starr, D’Banj, Doyin, Kehinde Wiley

Ayra Starr gains fans in Brazil as some identify as “Sabigays”

D’Banj reveals how his mother secretly planned his wedding

BBN’s Doyin reveals what she looks out for in a man

Nigerian-American artist accused of sexual assault

Nigerian Twitter was hot this weekend as pictures of Ayra Starr surfaced on the internet with her hugging a queer man who called himself a “Sabigays”, implying that he was a fan of the singer.

The 21-year-old Nigerian singer-songwriter had a show in Brazil where she performed four new tracks from her album along with other songs of hers; she posted on her social media platforms to celebrate the captured moments which included a picture of her fans holding up placards with loving words.

Nigerians on Twitter attacked the ‘Commas’ singer for holding Jaywon at arm’s length when taking a picture with him, but she was quick to hug a Brazilian gay man.

Nigerian artist, singer and rapper Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, popularly known as D’Banj, shared how his mother secretly planned his wedding to his wife, Lineo Didi Kilgrow, during his father’s birthday party.

The singer said that his mother had requested that he bring his girlfriend Lineo over to meet his family and asked him if he was interested in marrying her, to which he admitted that he (D’Banj) was but was not ready to have a wedding at the moment as he had always pictured a glamorous wedding.

“She told me to bring the girl you are dating, bring her, let’s see her, and are you ready to marry her? I said I was ready, but I was not prepared right now, that I wanted to do a big thing. She said you will do that big thing, but bring her for Daddy’s birthday.

“As we finished Daddy’s birthday, they rolled Daddy’s cake and brought a ‘happy wedding’ cake. The priest was as surprised as I was. And till today, I thank her every day for how so far ahead that she saw it and how I see what social media does now,” he narrated.

Big Brother Naija’s ex-housemate, Doyin, joins the long-standing gender debate on social media platforms, particularly Twitter.

In the latest episode of her show, Doyin reveals that if she were searching for a man, it would be one who could afford a cook in their home, as she would not be cooking as often as expected of her.

The episode’s topic was “premarital sex and gender roles”, where she and her guest host, Daniel Regha, discussed the essence of cooking. She said in any situation; she wouldn’t marry a man who could not afford a cook in case she was not interested in cooking.

Kehinde Wiley, a Nigerian-American artist, has been called out for assaulting his fellow artist, Joseph Awuah-Darko.

Joseph Awuah-Darko took to Instagram to call out Kehinde for his illicit deed back in 2021, where the Nigerian artist sexually assaulted him (Joseph) at a dinner held by Ghana’s Creative Art Council at the Noldor Artist Residency.

According to Joseph, this unsolicited action from Kehinde nearly destroyed him as he could not move on from it, and it did not only happen once but twice.