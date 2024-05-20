Ubuntu Cafe Invites Chude Jideonwo to a Discussion with Victor Osarumwense on Africa Day Celebration

Africa Day begins on May 24, 2024, and Ubuntu Cafe has organised events and seminars to celebrate the anticipated Africa Day.

The Programme for African Leadership (PfAL) has arranged to host its inaugural Interhouse University Africa Debates, including four prestigious universities.

Among the list on the roster created by Ubuntu Cafe, one of the expected events is the fireside chat with Chude Jideonwo, a Nigerian filmmaker, PfAL alum, poet, TV host, and media entrepreneur.

Chude will be headlining Africa Day as he discusses Africa Day promoting African culture and diversity along with Moderator Victor Osaretin Osarumwense at the LSE Alumni Theatre and LSE Gen Den on May 24, at 16:00 (4:00).

