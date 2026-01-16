Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Atiku’s Son Backs Tinubu Ahead of 2027 Presidential Election

Atiku’s son backs Tinubu ahead of 2027 presidential election

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Atiku’s son backs Tinubu ahead of 2027 presidential election

Abubakar Atiku Abubakar, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has declared support for President Bola Tinubu’s 2027 re-election bid after defecting from the PDP to the APC. Popularly known as Abba, he was received into the ruling party in the National Assembly.

He pledged to work for Tinubu’s second term and ordered members of his political group to join the APC and back the Renewed Hope Agenda, calling the move personal and historic.

Reacting, Atiku Abubakar said his son’s decision was entirely personal. He stressed that he respects freedom of choice and remains focused on opposing what he described as poor governance and hardship under the APC.

Nnamdi Offial claims EFCC pressured Omoile to indict Emefiele

Testimony at the Special Offences Court in Ikeja has raised new questions about the EFCC’s investigation into former CBN governor Godwin Emefiele. Defence witness Nnamdi Offial alleged that investigators tried to pressure his client, Henry Omoile, to implicate Emefiele.

Offial, speaking during a trial within a trial, said EFCC officials promised bail and possible non-prosecution if Omoile cooperated. He claimed the offer was made by the head of the interrogation team.

According to him, questioning was tightly controlled, with investigators rejecting answers that did not suit them. Emefiele and Omoile deny all fraud and corruption charges.

January 31 deadline looms for Lagos employers on tax returns

Businesses operating in Lagos have been reminded to submit their annual tax returns for the 2025 financial year by January 31, 2026. The notice applies to all employers of labour in the state.

LIRS chairman, Dr Ayodele Subair, said the requirement is backed by the Nigeria Tax Administration Act 2025. Employers must file full details of salaries, allowances, and other payments made to staff, as well as fees paid to vendors, consultants, and service providers.

He stressed that filing is compulsory and warned that employers who fail to comply will face penalties and other sanctions provided under the new tax law.

US sets aside ₦587bn for security operations in Nigeria and West Africa

Washington has earmarked about ₦587 billion for counterinsurgency efforts in Nigeria and other African countries in 2026, reflecting rising security threats across West Africa. The funding is captured in the US National Defence Authorisation Act for the 2026 fiscal year.

The money was approved under the operations and maintenance budget for the US Africa Command. It follows recent US-backed military actions, including air strikes on terrorist hideouts in Sokoto and fresh equipment support to Nigerian security agencies.

Overall, the defence law approves $901 billion in military spending and a troop pay rise. However, it gives no detailed breakdown of how the African security funds will be used.

Edun: Nigeria targets stronger growth and lower inflation in 2026

Nigeria’s economy is forecast to expand by 4.68% in 2026, as the government pushes investment-driven growth to create jobs and improve living standards. Finance Minister Wale Edun disclosed this in Lagos at the launch of the NESG Macroeconomic Outlook Report.

He said inflation is expected to average 16.5%, while the exchange rate may settle around ₦1,400 to the dollar. The projections support plans for 7% annual growth and a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2030.

Edun added that the 2026 budget focuses on stability, infrastructure, digital expansion, tax reform and inclusive growth that directly improves everyday life for Nigerians.