Grandprince Ita Announces Third Book, “New Wine,” Available for Pre-Order

Nigerian award-winning TV/radio host Grandprince Ita took to social media (Instagram) to announce the release of his third book, ‘New Wine,’ on December 1, 2025, following the success of his second book, ‘Dear Men, We Need to Talk,’ in 2023.

The author revealed that ‘New Wine,’ unlike his first one, demanded to be born, as the story and emotions had been stored in him for years, seeking a path for release from the day he cut his hair.

“It came from the day I cut my hair and felt something inside me close, and something else… something unfamiliar and sacred…open,” he said.

Ita promises that the book will teach you about recognizing signs and learning to accept these signs from God, even when you don’t want to. The book launch was held in December, and it promises to be a great and insightful read, as Ita shares how he poured his soul into writing and perfecting his third book.

According to Grandprince Ita, the ‘New Wine’ is not a collection of pretty words; it is a mirror, a guide, a companion, a push, and a gentle hand on your back telling you, “You can step into this. God is with you. You are ready.”

Pre-order the ‘New Wine’ here ahead of its official release!