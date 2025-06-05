5 Latest Short YouTube Films To Watch

You don’t have to worry about spending over an hour or more seeing a movie when there are short films that keep you thrilled, on the edge of your seat, agitated, and hooked. These latest short YouTube films are not just for entertainment, but also for inspiration. Here are some to watch out for.

Initiation

Nigerian artist Kwaya stars in this 10-minute film, which explores the life of a young musician who finds herself in a scary situation after she goes into an abandoned building by herself after booking a ride with a salty driver whose car breaks down in transit on a lonely road. It was directed by Samuel Chijioke.

Locked in

This short film by Betty Agbo and directed by Franklin Ogalanya takes us through the life of a pastor’s wife who battles addiction. This addiction becomes a problem in her day-to-day life. She takes certain measures to ensure this is dealt with once and for all. Find out whether or not she overcame in this movie.

Pieces of love

Daniel Uzo and Daniel Abua are the star actors in this short YouTube film directed by Akpos Otubuere. It explores the lives of two men in love and how they navigate their relationship through the good and the bad.

May 27

Starring talented actors such as Daniel Etim Effiong, Daniel Abua, Chy Nwakanma, etc, this movie, directed by the skilled Smart Edikan, addresses the molestation children face in society and the efforts made to curb this act. Get ready to be captivated by their performances in this powerful film.

First Day

In this movie, Julia, a 9-year-old girl, struggles to navigate her first day at a new school as she gets her period for the first time. She escapes bullying, gets punished, and makes a new friend, all on the first day. Watch and see how much more Julia can take on her first day at school. Jemima Damina directed this movie.