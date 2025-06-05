Article

5 Looks That Left Us Stunned This Week

Different styles, fashion statements, colours, and poses left us stunned this week. They all had us in a chokehold because of how astonishing, stylish, and beautiful they looked. Here are some of the looks that had our FYP buzzing and worth the doom scroll.

  1. Nancy Isime 

Nollywood actress Nancy Isime stunned in her cute Ankara set. Her lipstick perfectly complemented the fit, and she looked astonishing.

  1. Omowunmi Dada 

What do they say about red again? Right, it portrays confidence and energy, which the beautiful actress didn’t fail to showcase in this fit. 

  1. Mike Afolarin 

If you ever wonder how one could pull off casual fits and make them go hard, you should contact the talented actor, Mike. His stunning look really shook the internet this week.

  1. Bimbo Ademoye 

This week, Bimbo made us understand what it really means when people say black is the new beautiful. Every single piece of her outfit complemented the others. From the hat to the dress, shoes, and pieces of jewelry.

  1. Chimezie Imo

Chimezie really said fashion doesn’t have to be boring with this fit. He turned heads with his really stylish look and combinations. He went all out with this one.

