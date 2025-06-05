Isimi Lagos Has Built Africa’s First Wellness City — And Investors Are Trooping In

In a time when urban living is becoming increasingly chaotic, one visionary development is shifting the narrative from congestion to clarity. This is Isimi Lagos, Africa’s first full-fledged wellness and polo city, quietly rising in the serene landscapes of Epe, Lagos.

Developed by LandWey, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s real estate space, Isimi Lagos is not just a destination; it’s a philosophy. Spread across more than 200 hectares of eco-protected land, it blends the tranquility of nature with cutting-edge infrastructure. This is where luxury meets sustainability, where investors don’t just buy land, they buy into a new way of living.



What is fueling Isimi’s exceptional value surge?

● Tri-modal access via road, water, and a planned airstrip—linking residents directly to Lekki-Epe and beyond.

● 500,000+ trees planted, forming a green buffer zone and combatting climate challenges.

● A smart, off-grid ecosystem powered by renewable energy and eco-transport solutions.

● Farm-to-table agriculture, promoting organic living and food sustainability.

● The prestigious Lagos Polo Club at Isimi, bringing equestrian culture to the countryside.

● A premium British International School, ideal for high-net-worth and returning diaspora families.

● The ultra-modern America Wellness Hospital, a hub for healthcare and medical tourism.

● A dedicated Tech & Innovation Valley, powered by Oxygen Africa to attract cutting-edge enterprises.

● Just minutes from the upcoming Lekki-Epe International Airport, making global access seamless.

Isimi Lagos is evolving into a self-reliant, innovation-driven city with deep community roots and soaring investor confidence.

Value projections for land at Isimi Lagos are climbing steadily, with prices expected to reach ₦700,000 per sqm by 2028. But this isn’t mere speculation, it’s driven by tangible features: renewable off-grid energy, green transit systems, amazing views and sceneries, and the development of Africa’s first countryside polo experience.

From an international school and hospital to tech innovation zones and a direct link to the upcoming Lekki-Epe International Airport, Isimi is creating not just homes but a holistic lifestyle ecosystem.



For those with the foresight to see beyond today, Isimi Lagos is more than real estate—it’s a rare opportunity to own a legacy rooted in wellness, innovation, and future-focused growth.



So whether you are an investor, a returning diaspora family, or a brand looking for premium placement, Isimi Lagos offers you more than you can think of. Visit Isimi Lagos today!



For more information, visit www.isimilagos.com or contact isimi@landwey.ng.