Article

Isimi Lagos Has Built Africa’s First Wellness City — And Investors Are Trooping In

In a time when urban living is becoming increasingly chaotic, one visionary development is shifting the narrative from congestion to clarity. This is Isimi Lagos, Africa’s first full-fledged wellness and polo city, quietly rising in the serene landscapes of Epe, Lagos.

Developed by LandWey, a trailblazer in Nigeria’s real estate space, Isimi Lagos is not just a destination; it’s a philosophy. Spread across more than 200 hectares of eco-protected land, it blends the tranquility of nature with cutting-edge infrastructure. This is where luxury meets sustainability, where investors don’t just buy land, they buy into a new way of living.

What is fueling Isimi’s exceptional value surge?

● Tri-modal access via road, water, and a planned airstrip—linking residents directly to Lekki-Epe and beyond.

● 500,000+ trees planted, forming a green buffer zone and combatting climate challenges.

● A smart, off-grid ecosystem powered by renewable energy and eco-transport solutions.

● Farm-to-table agriculture, promoting organic living and food sustainability.

● The prestigious Lagos Polo Club at Isimi, bringing equestrian culture to the countryside.

● A premium British International School, ideal for high-net-worth and returning diaspora families.

● The ultra-modern America Wellness Hospital, a hub for healthcare and medical tourism.

● A dedicated Tech & Innovation Valley, powered by Oxygen Africa to attract cutting-edge enterprises.

● Just minutes from the upcoming Lekki-Epe International Airport, making global access seamless.

Isimi Lagos is evolving into a self-reliant, innovation-driven city with deep community roots and soaring investor confidence.

Value projections for land at Isimi Lagos are climbing steadily, with prices expected to reach ₦700,000 per sqm by 2028. But this isn’t mere speculation, it’s driven by tangible features: renewable off-grid energy, green transit systems, amazing views and sceneries, and the development of Africa’s first countryside polo experience.

From an international school and hospital to tech innovation zones and a direct link to the upcoming Lekki-Epe International Airport, Isimi is creating not just homes but a holistic lifestyle ecosystem. 

For those with the foresight to see beyond today, Isimi Lagos is more than real estate—it’s a rare opportunity to own a legacy rooted in wellness, innovation, and future-focused growth.

So whether you are an investor, a returning diaspora family, or a brand looking for premium placement, Isimi Lagos offers you more than you can think of. Visit Isimi Lagos today!

For more information, visit www.isimilagos.com or contact isimi@landwey.ng.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija May 22, 2025

ABUJA SHOWED UP AND SHOWED OUT: JAMESON CITY TAKEOVER MAKES A BIG IMPACT IN THE CAPITAL

On Saturday, April 26, Jameson City Takeover returned to Nigeria’s capital with an unforgettable celebration of good vibes, great music, and ...

YNaija May 13, 2025

Best Way to Sell Gift Cards in Nigeria and Get Paid Fast (2025)

We can all agree that our economy is moving at an amusing rate, and everyone is looking for the next ...

YNaija May 12, 2025

MSport’s MShola Meets Serhou Guirassy: From Digital Dreams to Passion In Action

MSport’s newest TVC captures the universal journey of hope and tenacity that defines every fan’s love for football. It traces ...

YNaija May 8, 2025

TECNO Champions a New Era of AI Imaging and Peak Performance with the Launch of CAMON 40 Premier 5G

Global innovative technology brand, TECNO, has officially unveiled the CAMON 40 Premier 5G, the flagship model in its newly launched ...

YNaija May 8, 2025

Smarter Living Starts Here: Infinix’s New AI Accessories Are Designed for Your Everyday Hustle

Infinix just dropped a new lineup of accessories that blend smart design, real functionality, and stylish appeal, and trust us, they’re a ...

YNaija April 26, 2025

Infinix Note 50: Premium Feel Without the Premium Price

Everyone loves premium – premium lifestyle, premium products and premium experiences, especially when it doesn’t come with a hefty price tag. That’s exactly ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail