Top 5 Stories Of The Day | FG Selects 12 Universities to Build Electric Vehicles Under ‘Nigeria First’ Policy

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

FG selects 12 universities to build electric vehicles under ‘Nigeria First’ policy

The Federal Government has chosen 12 universities, two from each of Nigeria’s six geopolitical zones, to begin manufacturing electric vehicles as part of its “Nigeria First” policy.

The project will be funded by the Bank of Industry (BoI) and other key financial institutions, and aims to boost local innovation and production in the automotive sector.

According to Mr. Oluwemimo Osanipin, Director-General of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), the initiative reflects Nigeria’s ongoing commitment to producing vehicle components locally and promoting Made-in-Nigeria cars.

Tinubu pledges ₦2bn, relief for flood victims in Mokwa, Niger State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to rebuild and restore the vibrancy of Mokwa in Niger State after devastating floods claimed over 207 lives and destroyed hundreds of homes.

As part of the emergency response, Tinubu approved ₦2 billion for reconstruction efforts and ordered the delivery of 20 trucks of grains to be distributed directly to the genuine victims of the disaster.

He also directed Environment Minister Balarabe Lawal to temporarily relocate to Mokwa and oversee urgent interventions under the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) drainage project.

IGP Egbetokun: 1,774 criminal suspects arrested in two months

Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, has acknowledged that Nigeria’s security threats remain “complex and dynamic,” citing challenges such as terrorism, cybercrime, banditry, and transnational crime.

Despite these issues, he noted that the police have intensified efforts nationwide, leading to the arrest of 1,774 suspects between April and May 2025 for crimes including murder, kidnapping, cultism, and armed robbery.

Egbetokun said the arrests reflect the Force’s growing operational resilience in tackling the country’s evolving security landscape.

Abuja faces possible blackout as electricity workers threaten strike

A power outage may soon hit Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, as electricity workers under the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE) and the Senior Staff Association of Electricity and Allied Companies (SSAEAC) have threatened to go on strike.

The workers, who are staff of the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), say the company failed to meet demands agreed upon after a suspended strike in November 2024, during which they picketed the company’s headquarters.

In separate letters to AEDC’s managing director, the unions warned that the strike could begin at any moment, urging management to act swiftly to avoid disruption.

Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan denies involvement in viral audio, video targeting Akpabio

Suspended Kogi Central senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has distanced herself from a viral audio and video that allegedly feature her accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of blackmailing President Bola Tinubu to have her jailed.

In a personally signed statement released in Abuja on Wednesday, Akpoti-Uduaghan said she never made such comments and had no conversation with any journalist on the issue.

She described the recordings as fake and maliciously doctored, calling them a deliberate attempt to smear her image and sow discord in the National Assembly. She urged the public to ignore the materials, insisting the voice was not hers but a manipulated clone.