Top 5 Stories Of The Day | President Tinubu Honours Bill Gates with CFR Award

JUSUN suspends strike, members to resume work Wednesday

Senator Orji Kalu accuses politicians of sponsoring Boko Haram to undermine Tinubu

EFCC arrests 63-year-old for impersonation, extortion in alleged $4.5bn PTF fraud case

FG, UNICEF to train 20 million Nigerian youths in digital skills by 2030

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

President Tinubu honours Bill Gates with CFR award

President Bola Tinubu has awarded the national honour of Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic (CFR) to Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The award ceremony took place in Lagos on Tuesday and was attended by top officials including Health Minister Ali Pate and businessman Aliko Dangote.

The CFR honour recognises Gates’ long-standing support for global health, education, and poverty reduction, as well as his foundation’s strategic work in Nigeria. Gates is currently in the country to meet with government leaders and discuss ways to improve Nigeria’s primary healthcare system.

During his visit, Gates will also attend the Goalkeepers Nigeria event, which focuses on Africa’s future in innovation. He plans to engage with local scientists and partners working on national strategies for artificial intelligence and health solutions. His trip comes after the Gates Foundation pledged to invest $200 billion over the next two decades to support life-saving progress, especially across Africa.

JUSUN suspends strike, members to resume work Wednesday

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has suspended its nationwide strike and instructed its members to return to work starting Wednesday, June 5.

The decision was announced in a communique signed by the union’s national vice-president and 10 other officials after a meeting with key stakeholders, including the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Kudirat Kekere-Ekun.

JUSUN said a one-month window has been agreed upon for negotiations and to address its demands. The resolution includes the involvement of the CJN, the Minister of Labour, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and other relevant parties. The federal government is expected to release funds to the judiciary within the month, after which the union’s demands are to be implemented immediately.

Senator Orji Kalu accuses politicians of sponsoring Boko Haram to undermine Tinubu

Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has alleged that some members of Nigeria’s political elite are behind the ongoing Boko Haram insurgency, claiming it is being used as a tool to destabilise President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

The Abia North lawmaker said terrorism has been politicised and used against successive governments. “The political class is behind Boko Haram. They are using terrorism as a tool to fight Tinubu, just like they did with past administrations,” he stated.

When asked to elaborate, Kalu pointed fingers at politicians, wealthy individuals, and top civil servants, claiming some are not motivated by money but by a desire for political power.

EFCC arrests 63-year-old for impersonation, extortion in alleged $4.5bn PTF fraud case

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested a 63-year-old man, Ernesto Chukwukamma, for allegedly impersonating a journalist and extorting money under false pretences.

In a statement released on Tuesday, EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale said Chukwukamma posed as a media professional connected to the commission and deceived a petitioner into paying ₦2 million. He allegedly promised to help suppress a report linking the petitioner to a $4.5 billion fraud involving the defunct Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF).

According to the EFCC, the suspect claimed that a fictitious group of journalists within the commission had access to damaging information and could influence the outcome of investigations.

FG, UNICEF to train 20 million Nigerian youths in digital skills by 2030

The federal government is collaborating with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) to equip 20 million young Nigerians with digital skills by the year 2030.

Vice-President Kashim Shettima revealed this on Tuesday during a meeting with Mohammed Fall, the UN resident and humanitarian coordinator in Nigeria, held in Abuja. Also present were UNICEF deputy representative Rownak Khan and Celine Lafoucriere, chief of the UNICEF Lagos Field Office.

Shettima highlighted the importance of the initiative, noting that Nigeria’s fast-growing population—now over 230 million with an average age of 17—poses both a challenge and a unique opportunity to invest in youth development through technology.