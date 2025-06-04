5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Abuja is known for being a quiet city. However, this week, things are about to get lit as there is a lineup of exciting events happening in Abuja. If you want to have fun and turn up, here are some events happening this week in Abuja.
- Sound Wave
This event, which takes place on June 5th at Zagaleta, Wuse 2, Abuja, from 7 pm, is one that you can’t forget in a hurry, especially with DJ Shegz and SoundBoi BME in the building. So, if you love to party, dance, have fun, and gyrate, then this event is a must-try.
- District 69
Abuja’s mega rave experience will be happening live at Jake’s Club, Silverbird Entertainment Centre, on June 6th. Amazing line-ups such as Gigi Jasmine, DJ Burna, Matisco, etc., will be available to ensure you have the time of your life.
- Amapiano District
Missing this event as an amapiano warrior doesn’t speak well of your loyalty. Happening live on the 7th of June from 8 pm, happening live at Jake Club, Silverbird Galleria, one of West Africa’s biggest amapiano raves is coming to give you all the vibe you need.
- Eid Fest
This event will be held at BMO Event Arena (River Plate Abuja) on June 7th from 1 pm to 9 pm. There will be a variety of activities, such as a family BBQ, games, entertainment, and food vendors, to cater to your stomach during the celebration.
- All About RnB
This event is an R&B sing-along experience on June 8th from 7 pm to 11 pm. It is strictly RSVP only, as there are limited spaces. It will be held at Lualaba Close at the Anthill Maitama. If R&B is your preferred genre of music, then you shouldn’t have any excuse for missing out on this fantastic experience.
