5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Abuja is known for being a quiet city. However, this week, things are about to get lit as there is a lineup of exciting events happening in Abuja. If you want to have fun and turn up, here are some events happening this week in Abuja.

Sound Wave

This event, which takes place on June 5th at Zagaleta, Wuse 2, Abuja, from 7 pm, is one that you can’t forget in a hurry, especially with DJ Shegz and SoundBoi BME in the building. So, if you love to party, dance, have fun, and gyrate, then this event is a must-try.

District 69

Abuja’s mega rave experience will be happening live at Jake’s Club, Silverbird Entertainment Centre, on June 6th. Amazing line-ups such as Gigi Jasmine, DJ Burna, Matisco, etc., will be available to ensure you have the time of your life.

Amapiano District

Missing this event as an amapiano warrior doesn’t speak well of your loyalty. Happening live on the 7th of June from 8 pm, happening live at Jake Club, Silverbird Galleria, one of West Africa’s biggest amapiano raves is coming to give you all the vibe you need.

Eid Fest

This event will be held at BMO Event Arena (River Plate Abuja) on June 7th from 1 pm to 9 pm. There will be a variety of activities, such as a family BBQ, games, entertainment, and food vendors, to cater to your stomach during the celebration.

All About RnB

This event is an R&B sing-along experience on June 8th from 7 pm to 11 pm. It is strictly RSVP only, as there are limited spaces. It will be held at Lualaba Close at the Anthill Maitama. If R&B is your preferred genre of music, then you shouldn’t have any excuse for missing out on this fantastic experience.