Article

5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Abuja is known for being a quiet city. However, this week, things are about to get lit as there is a lineup of exciting events happening in Abuja. If you want to have fun and turn up, here are some events happening this week in Abuja.

  1. Sound Wave 

This event, which takes place on June 5th at Zagaleta, Wuse 2, Abuja, from 7 pm, is one that you can’t forget in a hurry, especially with DJ Shegz and SoundBoi BME in the building. So, if you love to party, dance, have fun, and gyrate, then this event is a must-try.

  1. District 69 

Abuja’s mega rave experience will be happening live at Jake’s Club, Silverbird Entertainment Centre, on June 6th. Amazing line-ups such as Gigi Jasmine, DJ Burna, Matisco, etc., will be available to ensure you have the time of your life.

  1. Amapiano District 

Missing this event as an amapiano warrior doesn’t speak well of your loyalty. Happening live on the 7th of June from 8 pm, happening live at Jake Club, Silverbird Galleria, one of West Africa’s biggest amapiano raves is coming to give you all the vibe you need.

  1. Eid Fest

This event will be held at BMO Event Arena (River Plate Abuja) on June 7th from 1 pm to 9 pm. There will be a variety of activities, such as a family BBQ, games, entertainment, and food vendors, to cater to your stomach during the celebration. 

  1. All About RnB

This event is an R&B sing-along experience on June 8th from 7 pm to 11 pm. It is strictly RSVP only, as there are limited spaces. It will be held at Lualaba Close at the Anthill Maitama. If R&B is your preferred genre of music, then you shouldn’t have any excuse for missing out on this fantastic experience.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 4, 2025

5 Events Happening in Lagos This Week

This week is packed with a range of amazing events happening in Lagos, from raves to block parties, and even ...

YNaija June 3, 2025

10 Affordable Lagos Restaurants Under ₦20,000 That Are Worth a Try

There are several affordable restaurants in Lagos, on the Island, and on the mainland that you could try out with ...

YNaija May 30, 2025

10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

After a long week of experiencing the hustle and bustle of Lagos City, you deserve a break this weekend. So, ...

YNaija May 23, 2025

Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and you’re probably at a crossroads on where to go to have fun and forget ...

YNaija May 16, 2025

10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

If you need a time out in Lagos, especially after the stressful week, there is a lit line up of ...

YNaija May 15, 2025

3 Spots For A Soft Life In Lagos Mainland

Lagos is home to fun and enjoyment, and it’s almost as if it’s compensation for how chaotic the city can ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail