Article

5 Events Happening in Lagos This Week

This week is packed with a range of amazing events happening in Lagos, from raves to block parties, and even career talks. Here are some of the events that are definitely taking you out of boredom this week.

  1. Naija Ramfest

Ileya is about to be lit with this fest in motion. It features a combination of food, fun, and entertainment. It is happening on the 8th of June, at Amore Gardens, Lekki, from 7 pm. The entry ticket price is ₦10,000.

  1. Lasgidi Block Party

With the entertainment and good vibes created for this event, you are sure to have the time of your life. It will be held on the mainland, at Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, on the 7th of June, from 8 pm till dawn, giving you enough time to feel all the vibes there are. 

  1. Plusseven

Featuring DJ Kaywise, this event is all about feeling good through music. It will be held at The Free Me Space Ikate Lekki on the 7th of June, from 6 pm. 

  1. Level Up 2025: Youth Career & Growth Summit

This summit is designed to shape the minds of youths concerning their career path and choices. If you are at a crossroads and have a question concerning your career, then this event is for you. 

It also provides mentorship, insights, and opportunities. It will be held at PCCI Event Hall, 34 Ijaiye Road, Caterpillar Bus-stop, Ogba, on the 7th of June, from 10 am. Entry is free, but registration is required.

  1. A.T.O.S

This event is for the ravers where you listen to all types of sound from afrobeats to amapiano, alte to fuji, hiphop to high life. You can’t get bored at this event because every sound and moment will keep your spirit high. It is happening on the 8th of June, from 9 pm at Trib3 Lagos, VI.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija June 4, 2025

5 Events Happening in Abuja This Week

Abuja is known for being a quiet city. However, this week, things are about to get lit as there is ...

YNaija June 3, 2025

10 Affordable Lagos Restaurants Under ₦20,000 That Are Worth a Try

There are several affordable restaurants in Lagos, on the Island, and on the mainland that you could try out with ...

YNaija May 30, 2025

10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

After a long week of experiencing the hustle and bustle of Lagos City, you deserve a break this weekend. So, ...

YNaija May 23, 2025

Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

The weekend is here again, and you’re probably at a crossroads on where to go to have fun and forget ...

YNaija May 16, 2025

10 Events Happening in Lagos This Weekend

If you need a time out in Lagos, especially after the stressful week, there is a lit line up of ...

YNaija May 15, 2025

3 Spots For A Soft Life In Lagos Mainland

Lagos is home to fun and enjoyment, and it’s almost as if it’s compensation for how chaotic the city can ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail