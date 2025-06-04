5 Events Happening in Lagos This Week

This week is packed with a range of amazing events happening in Lagos, from raves to block parties, and even career talks. Here are some of the events that are definitely taking you out of boredom this week.

Naija Ramfest

Ileya is about to be lit with this fest in motion. It features a combination of food, fun, and entertainment. It is happening on the 8th of June, at Amore Gardens, Lekki, from 7 pm. The entry ticket price is ₦10,000.

Lasgidi Block Party

With the entertainment and good vibes created for this event, you are sure to have the time of your life. It will be held on the mainland, at Agidingbi Primary School, Ikeja, on the 7th of June, from 8 pm till dawn, giving you enough time to feel all the vibes there are.

Plusseven

Featuring DJ Kaywise, this event is all about feeling good through music. It will be held at The Free Me Space Ikate Lekki on the 7th of June, from 6 pm.

Level Up 2025: Youth Career & Growth Summit

This summit is designed to shape the minds of youths concerning their career path and choices. If you are at a crossroads and have a question concerning your career, then this event is for you.

It also provides mentorship, insights, and opportunities. It will be held at PCCI Event Hall, 34 Ijaiye Road, Caterpillar Bus-stop, Ogba, on the 7th of June, from 10 am. Entry is free, but registration is required.

A.T.O.S

This event is for the ravers where you listen to all types of sound from afrobeats to amapiano, alte to fuji, hiphop to high life. You can’t get bored at this event because every sound and moment will keep your spirit high. It is happening on the 8th of June, from 9 pm at Trib3 Lagos, VI.