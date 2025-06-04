Nollywood movies and series coming out in June 2025

Nollywood has lined up action-packed movies to be released in June. These movies’ themes range from betrayal to adventure to romance, cultural values, filled with thrilling scenes, suspense, comedy, and so on. If you are tired of binge-watching those old series, here are some movies that will be coming out in June that you should anticipate.

The Fire and the Moth (June 3rd)

This suspenseful crime drama, “The Fire and the Moth,” is directed by Taiwo Egunjobi. This movie tells the story of a smuggler on the run with a stolen bronze head. Hiding out with two sisters, as he becomes the target of a corrupt cop, a ruthless arsonist, and an ambitious officer who are all determined to claim the priceless artefact. Meanwhile, he just wants to survive.

Starring Tayo Faniran, Jimmy Jean-Louis, and Ini Dima-Okojie, the film premiered at NollywoodWeek 2025 before being available on Prime Video.

Red Circle (June 6th)

Red Circle should be on your watchlist this June if you’re into Nigerian thrillers with mind-blowing plot twists. Directed by Akay Mason, the movie follows an investigative journalist who finds herself in a dangerous situation after digging into the affairs of a dangerous crime syndicate in Lagos.

Abdul Tijani-Ahmed wrote it and produced it under Rixel Studios with Nora Awolowo and Tijani-Ahmed. The talented cast includes Bukky Wright, Timini Egbuson, Tobi Bakre, Lateef Adedimeji, Femi Branch, Omowunmi Dada, Mike Afolarin, Ruggedman, and Debo Adebayo. The movie will be released in cinemas across the country.

Iyalode (June 6th)

In this movie, Toyin Abraham brings her A-game as she plays a warrior experiencing the struggle for power in a village called Kulende.

The movie will be coming to cinemas nationwide. It stars wonderful actors such as Gabriel Afolayan, Bukky Wright, Omowunmi Dada, etc. It is produced by Kolawole Ajeyemi and directed by Adebayo Tijani.

The Shadow of Greed (June 20th)

This movie unfolds as a struggle for power that causes more harm than good. It is directed by Akay Mason and stars Olumide Owuru, Gabriel Afolayan, and many more actors who will bring action to your screen. It will be available in cinemas across Nigeria.

Unclaimed (June 20th)

This movie, directed by Biodun Stephen, uncovers resilience, confidence, and the will to fight. It will be released in cinemas across Nigeria on June 20th.

Mending (June 27th)

Starring Shaffy Bello, Nancy Isime, Omowunmi Dada, and more, this movie brings to your screen a truckload of emotions that occur in the journey of love, friendship, and healing. It will be available in cinemas this June.