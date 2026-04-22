YouTube movies are now the rage in the Nollywood industry, and in this article, we compile 10 latest YouTube films to watch before the end of April. These films explore diverse genres, emotions, and experiences. Have you watched any of them? What did you think?

Between Salt And Sugar

A secretive pharmacist with a deeply personal medical condition finds herself caught in a difficult position when she is forced to confront her abandonment issues, and a man begins pursuing her passionately. She has to come to terms with unlearning all the trauma from her medical history. Some of the cast members are Teniola Aladese, Taye Arimoro, Sharonace Emeruwa, and Chioma Nwosu.

Monica

This movie follows the life of Monica, a dedicated worker who balances familiar responsibilities with personal dreams, and her struggles to navigate a complex relationship. Some of the cast members are Uche Montana and John Ekanem

A Flicker Of Us

This movie tells the story of two 15-year-old girls with a beautiful bond, driven by the desperate need to escape poverty and the burden of the town they were born into, and a night that changes their lives forever. The movie stars BamBam, Bolaji Ogunmola, and Ayoola Ayolola.

The Anchor

A woman’s feelings of being trapped in a life she no longer wants, which includes a husband she no longer understands and a home that feels too small. She makes a move to find a new dream and goals to create a life she believes she deserves. She soon finds herself caught in chaos after a sudden change in her life. The film stars Baaj Adebule, Elozonam, BamBam, and Chidimma Augwuu.

Wheels Of The Heart

A man’s life is changed forever when a devastating tragedy pushes him to shut himself away from the world and push away anyone trying to get close. His determination to live with his trauma shuts him out, but the entrance of a young woman into his life breaks down all his walls. The movie stars Sophia Chisom, Michael Dappa, Paul Utomi, and Harriet Akinola.

Wings To Fly

This romantic film details the life of an architect whose career takes a dramatic turn when a project launch is overshadowed by his personal challenges and a business rival who tries to sabotage him. His struggle to get back on his feet strains his romantic relationship. Some of the cast members are Blossom Chukwujekwu, Uche Montana, and Michael Dappa.

Game For Two

This comedic movie follows a couple as they navigate their relationship amid financial struggles, arguments over gendered roles, and mutual distrust. The film stars Deza The Great and Sonia Uche.

Renewed

Dealing with the trauma from a tragic accident, a woman finds herself struggling with anger and grief, which forces her to push away loved ones. The arrival of a compassionate helper leads her towards a journey of healing and hope. The cast members are Anthony Woode, Nadia Buari, and Sonia Uche.

Mirrors and Reflections

Identical twins with contrasting personalities navigate divergent paths in life after a sudden event forces their separation. One of the twins is made to confront the sense of loss and the complexity of grief. It stars Bimbo Ademoye, Clinton Joshua, Sonia Uche, and Layi Wasabi.

Unexpected Us

A woman battling a serious medical condition is a subject of mockery for neighbors and coworkers, which leads her to become reclusive. The arrival of a kind man in her life, who offers to help find a solution to her medical condition, restores her hope. The cast members for this film are Timini Egbuson and Sandra Okunzawa.