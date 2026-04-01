Top 10 Highest-Watched Nigerian Films on YouTube (2025-2026)

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YouTube has become one of the top movie streaming sites for Nigerians, and Nigerian filmmakers have taken up the challenge of putting some of the most beautifully written films on the site. Some of these movies have amassed millions in views, and in this article, we list the top 10 viewed Nollywood films on YouTube for 2025-2026.

Love In Other Words

At the top of the list of the top 10 highest-watched movies on YouTube is ‘Love In Other Words,’ a movie centered on the beautiful love story between two extremely different characters who navigate societal expectations and cultural differences to stay together. The movie stars BamBam, Uzor Arukwe, Daniel Rocky Rocky, Thelma Nwosu, Amanda Iriekpen, and Susan Jimah.

Where Love Lives

When a married couple moves into a luxury housing estate, they find themselves caught in a class struggle with their snobbish neighbors. All the while, facing pressure from meddling relatives. ‘Where Love Lives’ is among the top 5 highest-watched Nigerian movies on YouTube in 2025. Some of the cast members are Bimbo Ademoye, Uzor Arukwe, Chioma Nwosu, and Osas Ighodaro.

Monica

This movie follows the life of Monica, a dedicated worker who balances familiar responsibilities with personal dreams, and her struggles to navigate a complex relationship. Some of the cast members are Uche Montana and John Ekanem.

A Bride For The Season

This 2025 explores the unexpected romance of two strangers, one guided by the heart and the other guided by logic, as they meet in the middle. When a hopeful man begins to plan his wedding without a bride, his paths cross with a wedding planner who is a perfect fit for him. The film stars BamBam, Timini Egbuson, Sydney Chisom, and Dera Anidiobi.

The Other Woman

This 2025 film follows a 25-year journey to put her life back in order after learning her long-term boyfriend is married. The cast members are William Benson, Shaffy Bello, and Chinelo Ejianwu.

Throne and Thorns

This 2026 film follows the life of a prince who struggles with his identity and what is expected of him, causing him to clash with his family, who insist he must take the throne. The cast members are Clinton Joshua, Pamela Okoye, Peter Komba, and Chisom Aoawuike.

Ashes of Greed

This emotional family drama shows the struggles of a family to navigate and overcome betrayal, pain, and losses thrown at them by life. The film stars Destiny Etiko, Chioma Nwosu, and Chinenye Nnebe.

Heat Above Heart

‘Heat Above Heart’ is a Nigerian film that explores a family’s financial struggles, the drama of a marriage proposal, and a surprising discovery of debt and inheritance. It is one of the highest-watched Nigerian YouTube films of 2026. Some of the cast members are Ebube E. Akuegbu, Toosweet Annan, and Genevieve Ukatu.

Family Ties

This romance drama tells a story of love and redemption after the great betrayal of infidelity in a relationship. It is one of the highest-watched Nigerian movies on YouTube in 2025. Some of the cast members are Dera Osadebe, Clinton Joshua, Courtney John, and Zack Orji.

With Love, Hazel

This 2026 movie follows the life of a young woman who hides her own heartbreak and finds herself caught in a web of emotions as she becomes the personal assistant of a grieving single man. The cast members are Deyemi Okanlawon, Teniola Aladase, Bolaji Ogunmola, Imotunde Adeyemo, and Michael Ejoor.