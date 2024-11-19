Techies Watch: People to Watch Out for in the Nigerian Tech Space

The Nigerian tech scene is brimming with talent, innovation, and entrepreneurial spirit. Among the many contributors to this vibrant ecosystem, certain individuals stand out for their exceptional work, impact, and potential to shape the future. Here, we spotlight some of the most promising product managers who are not only advancing their respective fields but also inspiring a new generation of tech enthusiasts.

Frank Chimenum Okoro – A name synonymous with passion and innovation, Frank Chimenum Okoro is a Product Manager who has turned his diverse global upbringing into a unique strength, fueling his approach to digital product creation. Since 2019, Frank has embarked on a journey from Associate Product Manager to Product Owner, and now, a Product Manager, leaving a significant mark on the digital landscape. Known for his calm demeanor and strategic mindset, he champions innovation and collaboration, pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in product development. Frank’s philosophy centers on freedom in thought and experimentation, guiding his mission to develop groundbreaking product strategies that exceed user expectations. Outside the digital world, Frank’s interests range from football, particularly his support for Barça, to a love for night drives and the iconic show, Top Gear.

Esther Christopher Ubeng – Esther Ubeng has carved a niche for herself as a creative and agile Product Manager in the fintech sector, with aspirations to expand into edtech, healthtech, insurtech, and logistics solutions. Her journey from a Scrum Master to Product Management has been marked by significant achievements, including the development and implementation of the Customer Reward System, which significantly increased user engagement and loyalty on her platform. Esther’s dedication to continuous learning and her ability to lead cross-functional teams have been pivotal in enhancing user experiences and driving revenue growth through innovative product strategies.

Ifeanyi Onum – With experience in customer support and IT system support, Ifeanyi Emmanuel Onum has transitioned into a key player in the FinTech space as a Product Manager. His innovative approach to product development and strategic planning has made significant impacts at CrediPay. Ifeanyi’s expertise in steering teams towards delivering customer-centric solutions underscores his role as a significant contributor to the organizations he has been a part of.

Damilola Olatoye – A passionate advocate for financial services, Damilola has made her mark in the cryptocurrency space. With 2 years under her belt, she has a robust understanding of cryptocurrencies and payment systems. Her leadership at Patricia Technologies and Furex Technologies underscores her capability to drive digital transformations and innovate within the financial sector. Beyond her professional pursuits, Damilola is dedicated to community service, volunteering, and mentoring upcoming product managers.

David Udeagu – David stands out as a seasoned Senior Product Manager with over five years of experience in the tech industry. His commitment extends beyond his role at Enyata; David is a mentor and a voice in the tech community, sharing his insights on platforms like TechUncode panels and through his podcast, “Modules.” David’s development of notable products such as Kafene and SeedFi, coupled with his current work at Baobab Micro Finance, showcases his technical expertise and his influential role in tech innovation and mentorship.

These individuals represent the drive, creativity, and leadership fueling Nigeria’s tech ecosystem. Their contributions reflect their ambitions and the collective aspiration of a nation poised to take a significant leap in the global tech arena. As they continue to innovate, mentor, and lead, Frank, Esther, Ifeanyi Onum, Damilola Olatoye, and David Udeagu are indeed the people to watch out for in the Nigerian tech space, we look forward to seeing them as future Tech YNaija nominees.