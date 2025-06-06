Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Nigerian Tech Enthusiast Arrested by FBI for Alleged Internet Fraud

Nigerian tech enthusiast arrested by FBI for alleged internet fraud

Dangote: Nigeria now Africa’s top cement exporter

Tesla shares fall amid Elon Musk–Trump feud

Netherlands to return 119 looted benin bronzes to Nigeria

Trump signs executive order imposing travel ban on 12 countries

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Nigerian tech enthusiast arrested by FBI for alleged internet fraud

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested Sapphire Egemasi, a Nigerian tech enthusiast, over her alleged involvement in a major internet fraud scheme targeting U.S. government agencies.

Egemasi was taken into custody on April 10, 2025, in the Bronx, New York. According to authorities, she and her co-conspirators, including alleged ring leader Samuel Kwadwo Osei, face charges linked to cyber fraud and money laundering between September 2021 and February 2023. If convicted, they could face over 20 years in prison.

Investigators say the group defrauded the city of Kentucky of millions of dollars. Egemasi’s reported role involved creating fake websites that mimicked official U.S. government domains to steal login details and redirect stolen funds.

Dangote: Nigeria now Africa’s top cement exporter

Aliko Dangote, president of the Dangote Group, says Nigeria has moved from being one of the world’s biggest importers of cement to becoming the top exporter in Africa.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Gates Foundation’s Goalkeepers event in Lagos, Dangote highlighted the country’s progress in reducing its reliance on imported goods, especially in the cement, fertiliser, and petroleum sectors. He expressed confidence that similar achievements could be made in healthcare.

“In health, through our partnership with Bill [Gates], we have helped to end polio in Nigeria and supported several nutrition initiatives,” he said, pointing to their continued collaboration to improve public health outcomes.

Tesla shares fall amid Elon Musk–Trump feud

Tesla Inc. shares fell by more than 14% on Thursday, following a public clash between CEO Elon Musk and former U.S. President Donald Trump. The sharp decline wiped out around $150 billion from the company’s market value.

The dispute began after Musk criticised a Republican-backed tax bill, calling it a “disgusting abomination,” and linked Trump’s past electoral success to his own earlier support. Musk also stepped down from his role at the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) shortly after making the remarks.

In retaliation, Trump threatened to cancel federal subsidies and contracts tied to Musk’s businesses, including Tesla and SpaceX. The fallout spooked investors, sending Tesla’s stock down to $284.70 by the close of trading, bringing its total valuation below $900 billion.

Netherlands to return 119 looted benin bronzes to Nigeria

The Netherlands is set to return 119 Benin bronzes to Nigeria this June, marking what is believed to be the largest single repatriation of looted artefacts to the country.

According to the Dutch embassy in Nigeria, the bronzes are expected to arrive during the week of June 16. A formal handover ceremony is scheduled for June 21 at the National Museum in Lagos.

After the ceremony, the artefacts will be moved to their original home at the National Museum in Benin City, Edo State. The bronzes were looted by British forces during the 1897 invasion of the ancient Benin Kingdom.

Trump signs executive order imposing travel ban on 12 countries

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order imposing a full travel ban on nationals from 12 countries, citing national security concerns.

The affected countries include Afghanistan, Chad, Congo, Yemen, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Sudan, Myanmar, Somalia, Libya, and Equatorial Guinea. In addition, citizens from seven other countries, Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela, will face partial travel restrictions.

Signed on Wednesday night, the order references a recent attack in Colorado as part of the justification. It also allows the U.S. Secretary of State to grant exemptions on a case-by-case basis.